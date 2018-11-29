Galaxy S9, Note 9 sales on now: Free Galaxy S9, $300 off Note 9, free Galaxy A6, free gift

Still in a shopping mood after Cyber Monday? Carriers and retailers have transitioned into "holiday sales". Discounts apply to top phones such as the Note 9 and Galaxy S9, as well as last year's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. There's a free gift as well, a daily surprise from AT&T. These post-Cyber Monday promotions range from bill credit-style discounts to a redeemable coupon. The stretch from Black Friday through New Year's is the best time to buy a new phone, since retailers and carriers will continue to offer competitive promotions through the gift-giving season.
Also see which sales still active for the iPhone XS and XR, as well as top LG and Motorola models.
Just so you know:
- The deals below are current as of Nov. 29.
- Some offers might sell out before the sale's end date.
- CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
T-Mobile: Free Galaxy A6 with unlimited plan ($40 per month total)César Salza / CNET
T-Mobile customers who activate a new account will get a Galaxy A6 phone for $30 per month all in -- $30 for the plan and $10 for the monthly device connection fee. The discount comes in the form of 24 months of monthly bill credits. Fine print here.
The offer is available now.
AT&T: Buy a Galaxy S9, get one freeJosh Miller/CNET
This is a classic BOGO offer for two Galaxy S9 phones, which means that it's yours when you jump through hoops of fire while blindfolded to meet certain requirements. OK, so it's not really that bad, but you should make sure you're aware of the restrictions. For example, you need to buy both phones through AT&T Next's installment plan, and the offer requires you to activate a new line of service. You'll be reimbursed for the price of the second phone over 30 months of bill credits, which begin within three bills.
The offer is available now.
AT&T: Buy a phone, get a free Samsung soundbarJosh Miller/CNET
In the spirit of surprise, AT&T and Samsung are revealing a new gift each day from Cyber Monday through Friday, Nov. 30. Today (Nov. 29) it's a Samsung soundbar.
You qualify when you buy a Galaxy Note 9, S9, S9 Plus or Galaxy S8 Active on the AT&T Next plan, with a new activation. The usual activation fees apply, and expect to pay shipping and taxes on the freebie. You'll receive a one-time use code to redeem at Samsung.com within 30 days of receipt.
This offer is available now and ends Nov. 30.
Best Buy: Save up to $300 on the Note 9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 PlusSarah Tew/CNET
You'll need to activate with Verizon or Sprint to take advantage of this one.
This offer is available now.
T-Mobile: Get a free Galaxy S9 when you activate two linesJosh Miller/CNET
You have to work a little harder for this post-Cyber Monday offer. In order to get the Galaxy S9, you'll need to activate two lines of service and trade in an eligible device. The discount comes in the form of 36 monthly bill credits.
The offer is available now.
Samsung.com: Save $100 off Note 9, S9 Plus, S9, Note 8, S8, S8 Plus (Verizon service)Sarah Tew/CNET
You can snip $100 off the price of a Galaxy phone on Samsung.com when you activate with Verizon. You'll be reimbursed the usual way for carriers, over 24 months of bill credits.
The offer is available now.
Sprint: Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, Note 9 for $5, $10, $20 per month
Normally, you'd pay $33, $38 or $41.67 per month when you lease the Galaxy S9, S9 Plus or Note 9 from Sprint's Flex Lease plan, respectively. Sprint's promotion knocks those prices down to $5, $10 or $20 per month, lined up with each Galaxy model. Sprint applies credits within two bills.
The promo is available now and runs until Dec. 2.
50 percent off the Galaxy S9 at Cricket WirelessJosh Miller/CNET
This online-only deal gives you 50 percent off the Galaxy S9 or the Galaxy A6 when you switch your number from another carrier to Cricket's service. The deal doesn't apply if you come from Cricket's parent company, AT&T.
This offer is available now and runs through Dec. 20.
