Galaxy S9 is $720, but you'll pay more on Verizon and AT&T

Samsung's latest flagship phones are already turning heads, but the prices for the new devices are all over the place.

A new Galaxy S9 starts at $720 while the Galaxy S9 Plus starts at $840. But depending on the carrier you buy it on, you might pay a lot more.

T-Mobile matches Samsung's price, but for a limited time. AT&T's S9 costs $70 more and the S9 Plus costs $75 more with Sprint offering the phones around the same price.

Verizon and Best Buy's prices are the highest with an S9 costing $80 more and the S9 Plus costing $90 more.

That said, Best Buy is offering $100 off when you preorder either phone making it one of the "best" deals at $700 for an S9 and $830 for an S9 Plus. Best Buy is also letting customers combine that $100 discount with a trade-in discount of up to $350 for $450 off when you preorder the phones on Fri. Mar. 2.

The cheapest so far that you can pick up an S9 for is $270 -- that's after $450 in discounts -- from Xfinity Mobile. Read on for all the details.

Check out the chart below to compare prices.

Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus prices compared

Galaxy S9 price Galaxy S9 Plus price Trade-in discount Additional discounts Samsung $720 $840 Up to $350

T-Mobile $720 $870 Up to $360

Xfinity Mobile $720 $840 At least $200 or more Get a $250 prepaid Visa card -- offer ends Mar. 22. US Cellular $720 $840 Up to $350 Receive $250 in bill credits if you don't trade-in a phone. AT&T $790 $915



Sprint $792 $912 Up to $350

Best Buy $800 $930 Up to $350 $100 off with carrier plan on preorders on Fri. Mar. 2. This can be combined with trade-in value for up to $450 off. Verizon $800 $930 Up to $350 Get a $150 prepaid MasterCard for porting over to a new line.

We gathered the pricing and deals on Samsung's newest phones from carriers and third-parties to make your purchasing decision easier. And as more deals are announced, we'll update this article

Announcement

Samsung announced the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus at Mobile World Congress on Sunday. They keep all the wonderful things about last year's S8 and S8 Plus -- like their design and size -- and improve on some of the less wonderful things, like the placement of the rear fingerprint reader. Our first look at the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus is already online for you to read.

Preorders and launch



You will be able to preorder a Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus on Friday, March 2 at 12:01 a.m. EST from Samsung, carriers and third-party retailers. The phones go on sale two weeks later on March 16. For everything you need to know about preordering the S9 check out our story.

Trade-in: $350 off

Most, if not all, of the carriers and third-party retailers are offering up to $350 off the S9 and S9 Plus for trading in an old phone. Newer phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Apple's iPhone X and the Galaxy S8 will fetch you $350 off, while older phones such as the iPhone SE, Note 4 and Galaxy S5 will earn you $100 off. For more details on the trade-in program check out our story.

You can buy an unlocked S9 for $720 or $30 a month for 24 months from Samsung's website or the Shop Samsung Android app. An unlocked S9 Plus is $840 or $35 a month for 24 months.

Living up to its name, Best Buy offers you $100 off either phone when you preorder them Fri. Mar. 2 on an AT&T, Sprint or Verizon plan. That's on top of trade-in savings of up to $350 off. If you got the full $450 discount an S9 would "cost" $350 and a S9 Plus would be $480.

If you miss the preorder Friday deal, you can save up to $100 off either phone when you preorder them starting Sat. Mar. 3.

Also, you can also buy an unlocked S9 or S9 Plus from Best Buy on Mar. 16 and still get the trade-in deal. Best Buy offers 24-month financing when using a My Best Buy Credit Card.

For a limited time, T-Mobile will sell the S9 for $720 or $30 a month for 24 months and the S9 Plus for $840 or $30 a month for 24 months after a $120 downpayment. Another way to look at it is you're saving $80 off the S9 and $60 off the S9 Plus.

In the fine print, it doesn't state when exactly the "limited time" offer expires, but it does express that this discount price "may not be combined with some offers or discounts."

If you trade in an old phone, T-Mobile will give you 24 monthly bill credits totaling up to $360.

A Galaxy S9 will cost you $33.33 per month for 24 months ($800) at Verizon. The S9 Plus will be $39 per month for 24 months ($930).

You can get up to $350 off by trading in your old phone in the form of a bill credit.

If you're buying an S9 or S9 Plus and porting in a new line of service, Verizon will give you a $150 prepaid MasterCard card.

You can also get discounts on Samsung tablets and Gear S3 smartwatches when you buy an S9 or S9 Plus on a two-year contract. Verizon Up customers with an active Samsung phone will receive an offer for $10 off select Samsung accessories.

If you're an AT&T Next customer, you can buy an S9 for $26.34 for 30 months -- $790.20 total. The S9 Plus is $30.50 over 30 months -- that's $915.

You can get an S9 from Sprint for just $33.00 a month or an S9 Plus for $38 a month on a Sprint Flex lease. As far as dollars from your wallet goes, a lease can offer the biggest savings over time.

Comcast aka Xfinity Mobile guarantees at least $200 for trade-ins. No word on what the highest you can get for trading in a phone. To sweeten that deal they are also giving away a $250 prepaid Visa card when you purchase a Samsung phone with a new line of service. The gift card deal expires March 22, 2018.

This means you can pick up an S9 for $270 or an S9 Plus for $390 after trade-in and the promo gift card is factored in.

You can get $250 in bill credits on US Cellular when you buy an S9 or S9 Plus or you can get up to $350 in bill credits when you trade-in a phone.

