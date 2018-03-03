Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Samsung; YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Here's to the crazy ones. Again.

Or, rather, the new crazy ones.

At least, that's a little of the feeling I get watching a new Samsung Galaxy S9 ad, released to coincide with Sunday's Oscars ceremony.

It begins with two women sitting in a bedroom, wondering what they can make. They want to make something, because, in this world, if we're not makers, we end up making the things that others tell us to.

Here, our two protagonists get some advice from those who are making it by being makers.

For example, Issa Rae. The actor, writer and director tells them to make something awkward. Well, she'd know about awkward. Yes, she created the YouTube series "Awkward Black Girl." She also went to Stanford.

"Make a new way in," says Constance Wu. She's Jessica Huang from "Fresh Off the Boat" and is about to star in "Crazy Rich Asians," a movie adaptation of a wonderful book about the rich in Singapore.

"Thor: Ragnarok" director Taika Waititi also makes an appearance to tell our women to make something big. Or, if they don't have the budget, small. If you can't Ragnarok, at least Rok.

Here too is Rachel Morrison, the first ever female Oscar-nominated cinematographer (for "Mudbound"). She says, "Make them respect you."

Some of the artists featured here aren't quite stars yet.

The effect, therefore, is of people who are, dare one day it, thinking different, breaking down barriers, going for the crazy option -- a spirit espoused by Steve Jobs in Apple's classic "Here's to the Crazy Ones" ad. (Video below.)

The difference here is that Samsung has always positioned itself as a younger brand than Apple. It's often topped the viral video charts as Apple has been slower to embrace social media.

Samsung's crazy ones are, therefore, those who are making something different, rather than those who already have.

The new phone doesn't have much of a role to play here. We're a little too busy listening to the advice.

It's a clever ad, though, especially as most of the personalities featured here are women. (The ad was directed by "Mudbound" director Dee Rees.)

We'll see tomorrow whether the Academy embraces the new different, too.

Does the Mac still matter? Apple execs explain why the MacBook Pro was over four years in the making, and why we should care.

Apple: See what's up with the tech giant as it readies new iPhones and more.