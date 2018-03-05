CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Galaxy S9, 5G: Our favorite things from MWC (The 3:59, Ep. 364)

Recapping Roger's visit to the world's biggest mobile show.

359367b

 CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

Now Playing: Watch this: Galaxy S9, 5G: Our favorite things from MWC (The 3:59,...
4:36

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Galaxy S9, 5G: Our favorite things from MWC (The 3:59, Ep. 367)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Women cybersecurity leaders: RSA Conference can't find you