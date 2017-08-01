Galaxy S8, S8 Plus now compatible with Google Daydream

CNET

One of the most popular phones -- the Galaxy S8 (and larger counterpart S8 Plus) -- is now compatible with Google's virtual reality platform, Daydream.

Google announced the news via Twitter. Updates will roll out over the next few weeks, but users may notice a difference in timing depending on their carriers. In addition, Daydream headsets are on sale at $59 (regular price is $79) from now until August 12.

The Daydream-ready update is rolling out now to @SamsungMobile Galaxy S8 and S8+. Explore new worlds with #Daydream. https://t.co/KaRNJEcURi pic.twitter.com/PEeC6RfyyZ — Google VR (@googlevr) July 31, 2017

As VR becomes increasingly popular with Facebook's Oculus Rift, Samsung's Gear VR and the HTC Vive, Google released a platform and a set of standards that would allow premium phones to be compatible with its Daydream VR headset.

Last week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that by the end of 2018, 11 phones will be Daydream-ready. Upcoming LG phones are expected to be Daydream-ready, and the platform currently works with the Moto Z, ZTE Axon 7, Huawei Mate 9 Pro, Asus ZenFone AR and more (check out the full list here).