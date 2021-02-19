Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S20 FE: Samsung's latest sub-$1,000 Galaxy S phones compared

Angela Lang/CNET

The Galaxy S21 and its slightly older sibling, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) are Samsung's most affordable "new" flagship phones. Even though the South Korean company didn't introduce any groundbreaking changes to the S21 line, it received a ton of praise for slashing prices of its next-gen Galaxy S line by $200 amid the pandemic, allowing the base S21 to start at $800. Still the S20 FE is available for a more affordable price of $700 (£599, AU$999), raising an obvious question: Is the extra hundred dollars you'll need to pony up for the S21 worth the additional features? Ultimately, that's for you to decide, but here are few salient differences between the two phones that you'll want to keep in mind.

S21 has a higher-end processor and more RAM



Samsung equipped the US version of the Galaxy S21 with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 backed by 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256 GB of storage, making it a bona fide powerhouse. The S20 FE comes with last year's Snapdragon 865 chipset accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

S21 has a fancier rear camera module

The higher-end S21 has a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter headlining its triple rear camera setup, while the S20 FE has a 12-megapixel standard lens leading its pack. Samsung also redesigned the camera housing for the S21, which accentuates the camera lenses on the phones' backs while linking them with their metal frames.

S21 loses microSD card slot for expandable storage

Although the S21 has faster processing power, it lost expandable local storage, joining last year's Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip foldables in ditching the microSD card slot because "usage has markedly decreased," according to the company. The S20 FE, however, gives you the option of expanding storage by up to 1TB.

No bundled charger in the S21

Unlike the S21 line, the S20 FE comes with a bundled 25W charging brick. Samsung took a page from Apple's book when it decided to ditch the in-box charger in the name of the environment, urging customers to re-use older accessories.

For more information on the differences between the Galaxy S21 and the S20 FE, take a look at our specs chart.