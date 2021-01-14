Donald Trump impeached CES 2021 Day 2 recap Stimulus check details Sea shanties Cadillac's eVTOL air taxi Photos: All the cool new gadgets at CES 2021 Track your stimulus check
Galaxy S21 pre-preorders are open, but what about a release date? Here's what we know

It looks like mid to late January, according to rumors.

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 debuts this month and should go on sale shortly after.

This story is part of CES, where our editors will bring you the latest news and the hottest gadgets of the entirely virtual CES 2021.

Samsung's new Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones are set to debut at the Samsung Unpacked event later today, the last day of CES. It will be livestreamed from 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET) -- here's how to watch the S21 event live. The South Korean company's event theme is "Welcome to Everyday Epic." But when can you actually get your hands on the new phones?

It's likely the phones will go one sale toward the end of the month. If Android Authority's predictions are true, the new devices will be out on Jan. 22. Earlier reports have suggested that they could go on sale in India on Jan. 29. For now, you can't technically preorder the new phones yet, but you can get in the virtual line and register to preorder on Samsung's website. 

Samsung did not respond to a request for comment. 

The new phones are the follow-up to the S20 phones, which Samsung released last year to accommodate multiple budgets. Rumors were circulating as early as last November that the tech giant was already mass-producing the Galaxy S21.

