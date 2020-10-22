Galaxy S21 or S30 could have already leaked

OnLeaks

It's never too early to get excited about the next big phone, so let's talk about Samsung's next Galaxy S phone. Renders of the S and S Ultra were recently published by reliable leaker @OnLeaks. Check out all the details in the video below:

Now playing: Watch this: The next Galaxy S may have leaked

First up, we still don't know what the S will be called. It could follow the year as the S20 did, meaning it would be called the Galaxy S21. The other option is updating the number by 10 with the name S30. Whatever it's going to be called, the S line is always super important for Samsung. For clarity's sake, I'll stick to "S21" in this piece.

The renders show off a subdued design for the S21. There's an edge-to-edge display with a hole-punch front-facing camera. Unfortunately, the S21 doesn't look like it will have an under-display camera. Around back is a more subtle camera assembly, which appears to be more integrated. The flash is outside of the camera bump, making the protrusion less prominent.

Then there's the S21 Ultra with its ridiculously large rear camera assembly. The S21 Ultra looks like it will feature a flat display with curved edges. There have been reports saying that Samsung could merge the S and Note lines as the two are becoming more similar. The S21 Ultra doesn't have a slot for an S-Pen. However, that doesn't preclude S-Pen compatibility.

@Onleaks says the S21 will launch in January 2021, which would be earlier than previous years.