Galaxy S21 battery: What the rumors say the phone will have

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Samsung's latest flagship Galaxy S21 is just around the corner, with the Unpacked launch event scheduled to take place on Jan. 14. We're expecting to see three different variants of the phone in different sizes, each of which will have a different battery size.

The base S21 is expected to have a 4,000-mAh battery powering its 6.2-inch screen. The S21 Plus will likely increase that size to 6.7 inches and in so doing will squeeze a higher capacity 4,800-mAh battery inside. The S21 Ultra will be the biggest of the three at 6.8 inches and will pack a 5,000-mAh battery.

That's pretty much in line with the battery sizes used on the S20 series: The base model has a 4,000-mAh cell and the S20 Ultra ups that to 5,000 mAh. We hope to see similar performance when it comes to battery life. You probably won't struggle to get through a day with careful usage, but streaming video for ages and taking lots of photos and videos will likely mean you'll need to recharge in the evening. As always, we'll be putting the phones through our usual array of battery tests when we get hold of them.

For more Samsung news, check out our full Samsung rumor roundup. Be sure to keep your beady eyes on CNET on Jan. 14, when we'll have all the details on the next generation of Samsung superphones you could possibly want.