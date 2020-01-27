Galaxy S20, Z Flip and more: Everything we expect from Samsung's Feb. 11 reveal

Pricebaba

We're weeks away from Samsung's Unpacked event, set for Feb. 11 in San Francisco. That's where the world's largest phone-maker is expected to officially introduce the Galaxy S20, S20 Pro or Plus and S20 Ultra 5G phones, along with the Galaxy Z Flip, a foldable phone that bends vertically and rivals the Motorola Razr.

But beyond these heavily leaked, rumored and speculated devices with all their whistles and bells, there are some other hardware and software announcements that Samsung's likely to make.

The timing couldn't be more crucial. Samsung has intentionally decided to host its enormous production days before journalists flock to Mobile World Congress, the mega phone show that takes place in Barcelona each year. By getting ahead of the pack, Samsung can command the spotlight, and enter MWC with momentum, and without having to compete with other phone brands that may also introduce 5G and foldable phones. Motorola, Huawei, TCL, Vivo and Xiaomi have all planned press conferences there.

Galaxy S20, and what happened to the Galaxy S11?

At this point, Samsung's trio of flagship phones for 2020 is well documented, at least in leaked renders and rumor upon rumor. If those details are correct, we're looking at 5G phones with 120Hz screens and major camera improvements. We may even see the Ultra's main camera hit 108 megapixels, which is enormous.

Even if you don't dig into the rumors, expect for the Galaxy S20 to be a leap forward over the incremental Galaxy S10. We should see Samsung going bigger and bolder with its first 5G phones, with a premium price to match. That said, the "standard" S20 is expected to be the most affordable of the bunch, following Apple's model with the iPhone 11. Expect competitive pricing there.

And if you're wondering why Samsung might be moving away from Galaxy S11 as the successor to last year's Galaxy S10 and picking a brand new name, I have some theories. And opinions.

Lets Go Digital

Galaxy Z Flip

That Samsung is making a second, simpler foldable phone that folds vertically is fact. What's strongly rumored is that this device is called the Galaxy Z Flip and that it will be the first foldable phone to ever use a bendable glass screen. I'm nearly giddy typing that, and I haven't even had coffee yet.

Foldable glass could potentially transform this new phone design from a crazy futuristic fantasy into a viable and completely different way to use our phones. There's even talk of a foldable phone screen made out of diamonds. But even if the Galaxy Z Flip does come with a glass screen that bends in half, there's still a lot of testing to do to see just how strong or fragile it is.

Cracking, breaking, shattering and scratching are problems for today's chemically strengthened Gorilla Glass screens. Ultrathin glass may be prone to damage, too. Expect discussions of screen strength to dominate conversations around this phone, which is anticipated to be a cheaper alternative to the luxury Galaxy Fold.

Juan Garzon/CNET

New Galaxy Buds Plus?

There are some rumors that Samsung will release an update to last year's Galaxy Buds, but these are hazier than the phone rumors. Look for wireless earbuds to compete against key Apple AirPods features. The next version may or may not have noise canceling, long battery life and a similar design to last year's model.

The Galaxy Buds Plus (Samsung may style it as Buds+) are said to come free if you preorder the S20 Plus or S20 Ultra.

A new tablet, fitness tracker or watch?

A new Galaxy Tab S6 5G tablet would be the most likely surprise, though a new Galaxy Fit or Galaxy Watch would be great to see, especially at a time when an appreciation of built-in health and wellness features are on the rise. It hasn't quite been six months since Samsung announced the Watch Active 2 last August, so it's tough to say for certain what the company would or wouldn't do.

Erica Argueta/CNET

Samsung's rumored Apple AirDrop rival called Quick Share

I'm extremely hopeful that Samsung will be the one to bring Android phones the ease and simple joy of sharing files to another device. Apple's feature for this, called AirDrop, is one of the top benefits I miss the most when I'm not using an iPhone, especially when moving photos from the phone to my laptop.

Samsung's take, said to be called Quick Share, could share photos, videos and other files among "supported Samsung devices." Reading between the lines, there may be some limits within Samsung's ecosystem. We'll find out.

New Bixby voice assistant smarts

Samsung may have made it possible to reprogram the Bixby button so you're not forced to interact with its digital assistant, but that doesn't mean it's given up on Bixby entirely. We could see new commands and capabilities for the phones, or for Samsung's SmartThings hub for the home.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Phone cases and wireless charing pads

If there are two things you can count on seeing at a Samsung event, it's a slew of new cases and a fresh wireless charging pad. I'm looking forward to seeing cases for the Galaxy Z Flip, which will probably be a two-piecer as for the Galaxy Fold. Fingers crossed for a faster wireless charging pad in addition to the high-capacity fast chargers (25- to 45-watt) that come with the Galaxy S20 trio.

What ever happened to the Galaxy Home smart speaker?

It's been two years since Samsung has talked about the Galaxy Home smart speaker based on the Bixby assistant, but it's still a no-show. It feels foolish to expect it now, but hope springs eternal? Apple officially canceled its much ballyhooed AirPower charging mat, which brought derision, but also much-needed closure. It'd be good to know if it's time to just give up.