Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung held its Unpacked event today, announcing a bunch of new premium phones and a pair of wireless earbuds. And while its foldable Galaxy Z Flip is grabbing a lot of headlines, more attention should be paid to Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra. Not because it's the highest-end Galaxy S20 phone or because it costs a whopping $1,400 (well, maybe for that). Rather, people should be talking about the S20 Ultra because it has the chonkiest and ugliest camera bump ever in the history of mankind.

Look at it.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Look at it from the side.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Loooooook, again.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Have you seen this thing? Of course you have. Even if you weren't in San Francisco, where the event was held, you could spot it from as far away as Milwaukee. Someone could be holding it on the moon and you could see it. You don't have to be an aesthete to look at this and see what an affront it is to eyeballs everywhere. It looks as if Samsung hot glue-gunned a domino on the corner of the phone, wiped off its hands and then declared war on all things decent. Samsung heard all that fuss about the iPhone 11 and Pixel 4's unseemly camera bumps and was like, "Screw it, we'll go even bigger."

To the industrial designers and engineers who worked on this: apologies. No doubt you all worked hard. And the Galaxy S20 Ultra's cameras pack so many sensors and mechanics and features that, surely in Samsung's opinion, fully justify that whopper of a camera bump. But let's not forget about Dieter Rams. The legendary industrial designer had 10 principles of good design that have endured for decades, and more than likely the list is pinned on the cubicle wall of a Samsung designer somewhere. No. 10 is "design as little as possible," but it appears that measure was thrown out the window here.

What makes it even worse is that Samsung also decided to emblazon the words "SPACE ZOOM 100X" on the bump. The camera has text on it, people! We barely want company names or logos on our phones, or even FCC ID numbers, which contain actual important information. You'd think it goes without saying that "listing corporate-named branded camera features on the back" is territory device makers also know to avoid. There are telescopes with less signage than this. Why not just leave that area blank? At least then people could write, "This phone belongs to _____. Please return if found and contact (555) 555-555." There's definitely enough room to fit that all in there.

In conclusion, the Ultra's camera bump is grotesque. Other phone-makers, please don't follow suit. Thanks for coming to this talk.