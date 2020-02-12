Galaxy S20 Ultra specs vs. iPhone 11 Pro Max, Pixel 4 XL and Note 10 Plus

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung's most premium of the three new Galaxy S20 phones, with hardware that includes monster camera specs, a generously sized 6.9-inch display and a 5,000-mAh battery. Announced on Tuesday at Samsung Unpacked and available in stores on March 6, the phone also has a high price tag, starting at $1,399.
But the Galaxy S20 Ultra isn't the only premium phone around. Samsung has its own Note 10 Plus, released last year, that has a 6.8-inch display and an embedded S Pen stylus that allows users to access productivity features baked into the phone. Samsung's biggest rival, Apple, also released the iPhone 11 Pro Max in September, and it boasts superb video recording skills and facial scanning. And while it doesn't have as big a screen or as large a battery as the other phones, Google's Pixel 4 XL is the most affordable of the bunch. It originally launched at $899, though discounts throughout the year have dropped the price from time to time.
For more on how the Galaxy S20 stacks up against its competitors, check out CNET's spec chart below. And for more information on the other devices Samsung announced, read everything the company announced at Unpacked here.
Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. rival phones
|
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|Google Pixel 4 XL
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
|Display size, resolution
|6.9-inch AMOLED
|6.5-inch OLED Super Retina XDR; 2,688x1,242 pixels
|6.3-inch OLED; 1,440x3,040 pixels
|6.8-inch AMOLED; 3,040x1,440 pixels
|Pixel density
|511ppi
|458ppi
|537ppi
|498 ppi
|Dimensions (inches)
|2.99 x 6.57 x 0.35 in.
|6.22x3.06x0.32 in.
|2.9 x 6.3 x 0.3 in.
|6.39 x 3.04 x 0.31 in.
|Dimensions (millimeters)
|76.0 x 166.9 x 8.8mm
|158x77.8x8.1mm
|75.1 x 160.4 x 8.2mm
|162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9mm
|Weight (ounces, grams)
|7.76 oz.; 220g
|7.97 oz.; 226g
|6.8 oz.; 193g
|6.91 oz.; 196g
|Mobile software
|Android 10
|iOS 13
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Camera
|108-megapixel (wide-angle), 48-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), time-of-flight camera
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto), 3D depth (HQVGA)
|Front-facing camera
|40-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|10-megapixel
|Video capture
|8K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|64-bit octa-core processor (Max 2.7GHz + 2.5GHz + 2.0GHz)
|Apple A13 Bionic
|2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, or Samsung Exynos 9825
|Storage
|128GB, 512GB
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|64GB, 128GB
|256GB, 512GB
|RAM
|12GB, 16GB
|Not disclosed
|6GB
|12GB
|Expandable storage
|Up to 1TB
|No
|No
|Up to 1TB
|Battery
|5,000 mAh
|Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 5 hours longer than iPhone XS Max
|3,700 mAh
|4,300 mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|USB-C
|No (Face ID)
|No
|In-screen
|Connector
|USB-C
|Lightning
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Special features
|5G enabled; 120Hz refresh rate; 100X zoom; water resistant (IP68)
|Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Soli motion sensing and touchless gestures; 90Hz display; water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|S Pen stylus; Wireless PowerShare; hole punch screen notch; water resistant (IP68)
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$1,399 (128GB)
|$1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB)
|$899 (64GB), $999 (128GB)
|$1,099
|Price (GBP)
|£1,199 (128GB), £1,399 (512GB)
|£1,149 (64GB), £1,299 (256GB), £1,499 (512GB)
|£829 (64GB), £929 (128GB)
|£999
|Price (AUD)
|TBA
|AU$1,899 (64GB), AU$2,149 (256GB), AU$2,499 (512GB)
|AU$1,279 (64GB), AU$1,429 (128GB)
|AU$1,699
Discuss: Galaxy S20 Ultra specs vs. iPhone 11 Pro Max, Pixel 4 XL and Note 10 Plus
