Galaxy S20 Ultra specs vs. iPhone 11 Pro Max, Pixel 4 XL and Note 10 Plus

After Samsung's launch event in February, preorders for Samsung's three new Galaxy S20 phones have kicked off. The phones are set to ship out tomorrow and of the three, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung's most premium. Its hardware includes monster camera specs, a generously sized 6.9-inch display and a 5,000-mAh battery. The phone also has a high price tag, starting at $1,399.

But the Galaxy S20 Ultra isn't the only premium phone around. Samsung has its own Note 10 Plus, released last year, which has a 6.8-inch display and an embedded S Pen stylus that allows you to access work-related features baked into the phone. Samsung's biggest rival, Apple, also released the iPhone 11 Pro Max in September, and it boasts superb video recording skills and facial scanning. And while it doesn't have as big a screen or as large a battery as the other phones, Google's Pixel 4 XL is the most affordable of the bunch. It originally launched at $899, though discounts throughout the year have dropped the price from time to time.

For more on how the Galaxy S20 Ultra stacks up against its competitors, check out CNET's spec chart below. You can also read how the phone compares to other Galaxy devices and learn how to purchase the Galaxy S20 phones. (Note the prices for some phones, like the Pixel 4 XL and Note 10 Plus are as they were at launch, not today.)

