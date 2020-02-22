Galaxy S20 Ultra specs vs. iPhone 11 Pro Max, Pixel 4 XL and Note 10 Plus

Angela Lang/CNET

Preorders for Samsung's three new Galaxy S20 phones kicked off on Friday, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung's most premium of the three. Its hardware includes monster camera specs, a generously sized 6.9-inch display and a 5,000-mAh battery. Announced earlier this month at Samsung Unpacked and available in stores on March 6, the phone also has a high price tag, starting at $1,399.

But the Galaxy S20 Ultra isn't the only premium phone around. Samsung has its own Note 10 Plus, released last year, which has a 6.8-inch display and an embedded S Pen stylus that allows you to access work-related features baked into the phone. Samsung's biggest rival, Apple, also released the iPhone 11 Pro Max in September, and it boasts superb video recording skills and facial scanning. And while it doesn't have as big a screen or as large a battery as the other phones, Google's Pixel 4 XL is the most affordable of the bunch. It originally launched at $899, though discounts throughout the year have dropped the price from time to time.

For more on how the Galaxy S20 Ultra stacks up against its competitors, check out CNET's spec chart below. You can also read how the phone compares to other Galaxy devices and learn how to preorder the Galaxy S20 phones.

Now playing: Watch this: Hands-on with the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. rival phones

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra iPhone 11 Pro Max Google Pixel 4 XL Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Display size, resolution 6.9-inch AMOLED 6.5-inch OLED Super Retina XDR; 2,688x1,242 pixels 6.3-inch OLED; 1,440x3,040 pixels 6.8-inch AMOLED; 3,040x1,440 pixels Pixel density 511ppi 458ppi 537ppi 498 ppi Dimensions (inches) 2.99 x 6.57 x 0.35 in. 6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 in. 2.9 x 6.3 x 0.3 in. 6.39 x 3.04 x 0.31 in. Dimensions (millimeters) 76.0 x 166.9 x 8.8mm 158 x 77.8 x 8.1mm 75.1 x 160.4 x 8.2mm 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9mm Weight (ounces, grams) 7.76 oz.; 220g 7.97 oz.; 226g 6.8 oz.; 193g 6.91 oz.; 196g Mobile software Android 10 iOS 13 Android 10 Android 9.0 Pie Camera 108-megapixel (wide-angle), 48-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), time-of-flight camera 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto), 3D depth (HQVGA) Front-facing camera 40-megapixel 12-megapixel 8-megapixel 10-megapixel Video capture 8K 4K 4K 4K Processor 64-bit octa-core processor (Max 2.7GHz + 2.5GHz + 2.0GHz) Apple A13 Bionic 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, or Samsung Exynos 9825 Storage 128GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB 256GB, 512GB RAM 12GB, 16GB Not disclosed 6GB 12GB Expandable storage Up to 1TB No No Up to 1TB Battery 5,000 mAh Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 5 hours longer than iPhone XS Max 3,700 mAh 4,300 mAh Fingerprint sensor USB-C No (Face ID) No In-screen Connector USB-C Lightning USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No No No No Special features 5G enabled; 120Hz refresh rate; 100x zoom; water resistant (IP68) Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Soli motion sensing and touchless gestures; 90Hz display; water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging S Pen stylus; Wireless PowerShare; hole punch screen notch; water resistant (IP68) Price off-contract (USD) $1,399 (128GB) $1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB) $899 (64GB), $999 (128GB) $1,099 Price (GBP) £1,199 (128GB), £1,399 (512GB) £1,149 (64GB), £1,299 (256GB), £1,499 (512GB) £829 (64GB), £929 (128GB) £999 Price (AUD) AU$1,999 AU$1,899 (64GB), AU$2,149 (256GB), AU$2,499 (512GB) AU$1,279 (64GB), AU$1,429 (128GB) AU$1,699

Originally published last week.