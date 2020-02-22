Galaxy S20 Ultra ongoing review: Samsung's camera, battery and superfast screen so far

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is an interesting beast. As the most advanced of Samsung's new Galaxy S20 phones, it has the largest screen size, the biggest battery and the most camera toys compared to the Galaxy S20 Plus and standard Galaxy S20 (scroll to the end for a full specs comparison). It's also the most expensive, starting at $1,400 for the 256GB version, compared to $1,000 for the S20 and $1,200 for the S20 Plus.

Samsung's main points of pride for the Ultra come down to that 6.9-inch screen, the enormous 5,000mAh battery, a 108-megapixel main sensor, up to 100x AI assisted camera zoom and a 40-megapixel main camera. The core software and hardware features, including a fast 120Hz screen refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and 5G readiness remain the same for all S20 phones (the base S20 model is a little more complicated, supporting the sub-6 type of 5G, except for Verizon).

My mission this week: To test the stuffing out of the Ultra and determine if it lives up to the promise, who it's for and if it's worth all that money in the first place. Testing is a process, and good reviews take time. So for now, here are some of my initial impressions, which I'll update with new observations as they arise. These are by no means my final thoughts, so I hope you'll stick around for the final, rated review and specific buying advice.

Now, let's get this show on the road!

Read also: Our first photos with the Galaxy S20 Ultra's new cameras

Quick Galaxy S20 Ultra takeaways

Its 6.9-inch screen is bright and brilliant, with Samsung's Dynamic AMOLED 2X tech. Ironically, the screen's pixel density is a tad lower than on the other S20 phones, but without having those review units from Samsung, I can't yet compare them side by side.



The Galaxy S20 Ultra feels really heavy (7.76 ounces) and compared to the Galaxy Z Flip I reviewed earlier this week

The cosmic grey color I got in my review unit reminds me of modeling clay in the worst way. Buy it in black or get a case.

You can feel the edges of Samsung's preapplied screen protector when you swipe the edges of the screen (e.g. when using Android 10's gesture navigation). It isn't the best feeling.

I love using the Edge display panel as an apps shortcut bar, and I also love the ability to lock the tab and change it's color so I can easily find it no matter which screen I'm on.

Design-wise, it isn't as refined as the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, but the stubbier (and less rounded) edges do make it easier to place a cursor at the edge of the screen without my finger falling off the edge.

Since the cosmic grey backing isn't as mirrored, fingerprint smudging is less apparent.

Benchmarking tests back up my impression that the S20 Ultra handles tasks extremely quickly.

New: Life with the 120Hz screen

The Galaxy S20 devices support 120Hz refresh rates on the screen. That means pixels refresh 120 times a second, twice that of the standard 60Hz refresh rate. The idea is to make everything from scrolling and animations to gameplay liquid smooth.

The feature isn't on by default, and it isn't in the quick access bar, so you have to turn it on yourself. Samsung envisions you'll use it all the time or not, rather than having you toggle it for gaming, and then reverting. The choice, of course, is yours.

Using 120Hz will take a battery toll. Exactly how much, I'm not yet sure. I spent the first day and a half with the S20 Ultra using the standard 60Hz setting, because I wanted to establish a baseline feeling for the phone as it was straight out of the box. Now I've engaged the 120Hz setting to see if and how I feel the difference.

It's still too early for me to tell, but after a full day with it today (and playing a few rounds of a racing game), I'll go back to 60Hz tomorrow to see what the change is like.

Walking with the Galaxy S20 Ultra in my back pocket = high anxiety it'll topple out and break, especially the camera bump — Jessica Dolcourt (@jdolcourt) February 21, 2020

The Ultra's enormous camera bump worries me



Samsung redesigned all of the Galaxy S20 Ultra's cameras and gave its premiere phone the biggest camera array of the S20 devices. The module is inescapably large, about an inch by an inch and a half if I eyeball it, and it rises from the surface. It's unsightly, but more importantly, I worry about protecting the glass over the sensors.

When I set the phone down on its back on a tabletop, or reposition it, I can feel and hear the bump scrape across the surface. If this phone were to fall out of my hands and hit the pavement, that module would probably be the first thing to crack. Unfortunately, I know this scenario firsthand. The same thing happened when the Galaxy Note 10 Plus took a nosedive out of my pocket after I finished reviewing the phone.

I'm counting on a case to make the camera module feel more flush, and better protect it during drops. Broken glass across the sensors can downgrade photo quality.

How good are 108-megapixel camera and 100x zoom?



I immediately began testing the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera, but it's just the beginning. The Galaxy S20 Ultra's main camera has a 108-megapixel sensor, but that doesn't mean that every photo you take will automatically be 108 megapixels. Without that setting, images resolve to 12-megapixels, but each of those "super pixels" is made up of 9 smaller pixels using a term called pixel binning.

Remember, too, that 108-megapixel images easily take up twice the space of a photo taken with the camera on standard mode, often many times greater. For example, I might take a 12-megapixel shot that's 3MB in size while the 108-megapixel version stores that scene at 24MB, occupying 8 times more storage.

In order to snap a 108-megapixel shot, you need to select the option. I don't think I have the hang of when to use it and when not to. Some photos I took in bright daylight and in low light conditions, looked brighter and more saturated in 108 than the same photo I took in standard mode, losing shadow and detail. They weren't not always my favorite, and in some ways seemed less distinct because the shading appears to be flattened out, at least in my test photos so far.

What has been impressive is the detail you see when cropping in to a specific part of the image, like the center of a flower or a small detail on a shot. Still unclear to me is when I'll get that detail and when I won't. Some photos I shot close up were actually noisier in 108 when I zoomed in (on the laptop screen and the phone screen) than they were taken with the standard photo mode. It might be that close up and macro shots don't work as well with the 108-megapixel option. Luckily I have a full day of photography to work that out.

I'll also continue to experiment with 100x zoom, which uses AI algorithms to zoom in to far distances. Samsung calls its feature Space Zoom, and the Ultra is the only new S20 that can hit 100x. I've already taken some faraway shots of architectural features at 10x, 30x and 100x zoom. It's neat to see the progression, but at this point I struggle to think of a time I'd really want the full-fledged 100x zoom. At this range, the camera gets too shaky for handheld shots.

I do see a benefit to taking 10x and 30x zoom in places where you can't physically close the distance between your position and the subject -- like at a rock concert -- but for those 100x zoom shots, a monopod, tripod or other stabilizer is a must.

Battery life: A powerhouse in the making

If the sound of a 5,000-mAh phone battery sounds awesome, you'd be correct. It makes the S20 Ultra heavier, but already I'm reaping the benefits of 100% confidence that my phone will be able to withstand most things I throw at it. At least over 4G data, and using a 60Hz screen. I'll be keeping an eye on the battery today to see how the 120Hz refresh rate might take a toll.

As for 5G, these faster speeds are known to drain battery reserves faster than 4G, but that's not something we've been able to quantify yet. At this point, the Galaxy S20 Ultra isn't quite calibrated to AT&T's 5G network, and I've been testing on an AT&T SIM. AT&T and Samsung assure me that by the time the Ultra arrives on store shelves, 5G will be good to go. I'm trying to get my hands on a T-Mobile SIM card to see how that might make a difference on battery life.

In the meantime, the S20 Ultra continues to truck along, retaining impressive battery reserves even after hours of hotspotting to my laptop, streaming Netflix video, and uploading dozens of photos and video over cellular. I'm completely unconcerned about running low. Battery testing will take time, especially for our lab tests, but so far, it's smooth sailing.

Still to come in Galaxy S20 Ultra testing

Photos, photos, photos (especially real world 108-megapixel and space zoom scenarios)

Single Take camera more with Ultra's cameras

Battery toll with 120Hz screen

Battery life lab drain tests



Day to day usability

More processing performance

Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra specs

Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Display size, resolution 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Pixel density 563ppi 525ppi 511ppi Dimensions (Inches) 2.72 x 5.97 x 0.311 in 2.9 x 6.37 x 0.30 in 2.99 x 6.57 x 0.35 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 69.1 x 151.7 x 7.9 mm 73.7 x 161.9 x 7.8mm 76.0 x 166.9 x 8.8mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.75 oz; 163g 6.56 oz; 186g 7.76 oz; 220g Mobile software Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 Camera 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 64-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 64-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), time-of-flight camera 108-megapixel (wide-angle), 48-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), time-of-flight camera Front-facing camera 10-megapixel 10-megapixel 40-megapixel Video capture 8K 8K 8K Processor 64-bit octa-core processor (Max 2.7GHz + 2.5 GHz + 2.0 GHz) 64-bit octa-core processor (Max 2.7GHz + 2.5 GHz + 2.0 GHz) 64-bit octa-core processor (Max 2.7GHz + 2.5 GHz + 2.0 GHz) Storage 128GB 128GB, 512GB 128GB, 512GB RAM 12GB 12GB 12GB, 16GB Expandable storage Up to 1TB Up to 1TB Up to 1TB Battery 4,000 mAh 4,500 mAh 5,000 mAh Fingerprint sensor In-screen In-screen In-screen Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No No No Special features 5G enabled; 120Hz refresh rate; water resistant (IP68) 5G enabled; 120Hz refresh rate; water resistant (IP68) 5G enabled; 120Hz refresh rate; 100x zoom; water resistant (IP68) Price off-contract (USD) $999 $1,199 $1,399 Price (GBP) £799, £899 (5G) £999 (5G) £1,199 (128GB), £1,399 (512GB) Price (AUD) AU$1,349, AU$1,499 (5G) AU$1,499, AU$1,649 (5G) AU$1,999

Published earlier this week and updated frequently with new information.