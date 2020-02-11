Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra specs vs. Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus: What's new and what's different

Angela/CNET

They're big, powerful and ultra-luxe. At Samsung Unpacked today, the company announced the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone and its newest lineup of flagship handsets called the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra. The phones share powerful hardware and have new features that signal the direction of where phones are heading -- namely, 5G connectivity (which all three phones have) and screens with a higher, 120Hz refresh rate. Preorders begin February 21 through March 5, and they land in stores March 6.

Now playing: Watch this: Hands-on with the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra

But the phones have key differences among each other as well. The 6.2-inch Galaxy S20 is the smallest of the bunch, followed by the S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra, which has a 6.9-inch display. In addition, the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus both have a wide-angle, telephoto and ultrawide cameras, but the S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra have one extra camera. This fourth one is a time-of-flight camera that measures depth for AR applications. Because the phones belong to Samsung's marquee line, they're expensive. The S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra start at $1,000, $1,200 and $1,400, respectively (£799, £999, £1,199 in the UK).

In addition to 5G and the higher refresh rates, the Galaxy S20 devices can hold more expandable storage compared to last year's Galaxy S10 line, shoot 8K video (rather than just 4K) and runs Samsung's second generation of its One UI out of the box.

For more on how the Galaxy S20 and S10 phones vary, check out the spec comparison chart below. And if you want to read more, check out CNET's Galaxy S20 hands-on.