Is the Galaxy S20 FE still worth it now that the S21 is here? Let's look at the specs

The Galaxy S21 and its slightly older sibling, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, or FE, are Samsung's most affordable "new" flagship phones. Even though the South Korean company didn't introduce any groundbreaking changes to the S21 line, it received a ton of praise for slashing prices of its next-gen Galaxy S line by $200 during the pandemic, allowing the base S21 to start at $800. Still, the S20 FE is available for a more affordable price of $700 (£599, AU$849), raising an obvious question: Is the extra hundred dollars you'll need to pony up for the S21 worth the additional features? Ultimately, that's for you to decide, but here are few salient differences between the two phones that you'll want to keep in mind.
S21 has a higher-end processor and more RAM
Samsung equipped the US version of the Galaxy S21 with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 backed by 8 gigabytes of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, making it a bona fide powerhouse. The S20 FE comes with last year's Snapdragon 865 chipset accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.
S21 has a fancier rear camera module
The higher-end S21 has a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter headlining its triple rear camera setup, while the S20 FE has a 12-megapixel standard lens leading its pack. Samsung also redesigned the camera housing for the S21, which accentuates the camera lenses on the phones' backs while linking them with their metal frames.
S21 loses microSD card slot for expandable storage
Although the S21 has faster processing power, it lost expandable local storage, joining last year's Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip foldables in ditching the microSD card slot because "usage has markedly decreased," according to the company. The S20 FE, however, gives you the option of expanding storage by up to 1TB.
No bundled charger in the S21
Unlike the S21 line, the S20 FE comes with a bundled 25-watt charging brick. Samsung took a page from Apple's book when it decided to ditch the in-box charger in the name of the environment, urging customers to reuse older accessories.
For more information on the differences between the Galaxy S21 and the S20 FE, take a look at our specs chart.
Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S20 FE
|
|Galaxy S21
|Galaxy S20 FE
|Display size, resolution
|6.2-inch FHD+ resolution (2,400x1,080 pixels)
|6.5-inch AMOLED; FHD+ resolution (2,400x1,080 pixels)
|Pixel density
|421 ppi
|405 ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|2.80 x 5.97 x 0.31 in
|6.29 x 2.97 x 0.33 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|71.2 x 151.7 x 7.9 mm
|159.8 x 75.5 x 8.4 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|6.03 oz; 171g
|6.70 oz; 190g
|Mobile software
|Android 11
|Android 10
|Camera
|64-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (standard), 12-megapixel (ultrawide)
|12-megapixel (standard), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 8-megapixel (3x telephoto)
|Front-facing camera
|10-megapixel
|32-megapixel
|Video capture
|8K
|4K
|Processor
|Snapdragon 888 or 64-bit octa-core processor 2.8GHz (Max 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz)
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (5G) or Samsung Exynos 990 (4G)
|Storage
|128GB/256GB
|128GB
|RAM
|8GB
|6GB
|Expandable storage
|None
|1TB
|Battery
|4,000 mAh
|4,500 mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|In-screen
|In-screen
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|Special features
|IP68 rating, 5G-enabled, 30x Space Zoom, 10W wireless charging
|120Hz screen refresh rate, support for 30W fast charging and 15W fast wireless charging
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$800 (128GB)
|$700 (128GB)
|Price (GBP)
|£769
|£599 (4G), £699 (5G)
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,249
|AU$849