Samsung could unveil the Galaxy S11 (or Galaxy S20 as some rumors prefer) as soon as Feb. 11, according to the contents of a video posted to Twitter. On Friday, Max Weinbach, a host and writer for XDA Developers, and user @water8192 each tweeted the video, said to be a Samsung promotional video found on an official press channel.

Samsung did not respond to a request for comment.

The video begins with a black screen that splits down the middle and retreats to each side, revealing what looks like a canvas drop cloth printed with the letters "Glxy". The spots where the two "a"s would be begin moving beneath. The image turns and the two shapes emerge as white boxes.

Based on rumors and speculation, it's probable that the boxes represent the Galaxy S11 and Samsung's next foldable phone, which is said to bend vertically and close into a square.

okay, so i know i deleted the tweet like three times but here goes



the galaxy Swhatever is gonna be announced on february 11th according to some invitations that i found. they look crispy. shoutout to whoever made them and another shoutout to max and brandon for posting it ♥️ pic.twitter.com/z4ZRlc0uqz — 75 days until animal crossing new horizons (@water8192) January 4, 2020

Feb. 11 is the earlier of two rumored dates for Samsung Unpacked, the name Samsung calls its mobile launch events. The other is Feb. 18. Both February dates follow Samsung's most recent pattern of unveiling the annual Galaxy S series ahead of Mobile World Congress, or MWC. The world's largest mobile show starts in late February each year. In 2020, it runs from Feb. 24 to 27.

Samsung has used MWC as a stage to announce Galaxy phones in the past, but has preferred in recent years to host its own blockbuster event where it can build hype and keep its products in the limelight, apart from competing brands.

If Samsung follows last year's model, it'll announce a trio of Galaxy S phones before unveiling its rumored foldable phone, its second design after the Galaxy Fold.

