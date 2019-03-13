Galaxy S10E vs. iPhone XR: We compare every spec

Editor's note, March 13, 2019: Our Galaxy S10 Plus review and our Galaxy S10E review are both now live. Keep reading for more about the Galaxy S10, S10 E, S10 Plus and Galaxy S10 5G. And here's more about the Galaxy Fold, Samsung's first foldable phone.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple launched the wallet-friendly iPhone XR last fall and now it's got a rival. The most affordable iPhone kept most of the features of the iPhone XS, but it was $250 cheaper. On Wednesday at its Unpacked event in San Francisco, Samsung launched the Galaxy S10E -- its answer to the XR. The S10E has most of the features of the Galaxy S10 but costs $150 less.

Both the Galaxy S10E and iPhone XR are natural competitors: Both cost $750 and offer quite the flagship value. But there are many differences including screen size, processor power, number of rear cameras and headphone jack.

Compare these specs and more below.