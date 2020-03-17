Galaxy S10E deal alert: Get one new and unlocked for $400

Angela Lang/CNET

Now that the Galaxy S20 dust has settled, leaving behind pricey new flagships and discounts on the Galaxy S10 lineup, you may find yourself wondering what to buy right now. As always, I'm a strong proponent of choosing last year's model, especially when you can get it with a full warranty and pristine battery -- and still save a bundle.

Exhibit A: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Cheapskate readers can get a with promo code CNETGLXY. That's the lowest price I've seen, and a full $150 below an Amazon deal that ran last month. (Currently the S10E sells just about everywhere for $600.) It's available in black or white.

Despite the "open-box (retail)" designation, these are new, not refurbished. You get all the original materials (including user guide, AKG earbuds and so on) and a full one-year Samsung warranty.

OK, but the S10E? Surely that letter tacked onto the end is equivalent to "lite," right? Actually, this model has the same processor and camera as the S10, and in fact the S10E's "fingerprint reader and flat screen solve minor problems with the pricier S10 and S10 Plus."

That's according to Jessica Dolcourt's Galaxy S10E review, which is required reading if you're thinking about this phone. Interestingly, although she actually liked it better than the S10 and S10 Plus in some respects, she concluded it "couldn't beat the OnePlus 6T's $550 price." Of course, that was then. (Just to complicate matters, the OnePlus 7T is currently on sale for $500.)

These won't last long at $400. If you want a flagship Galaxy phone for $350 less than usual, I highly recommend grabbing one before they're gone.

Your thoughts?

