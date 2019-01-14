Galaxy S10 X will reportedly be Samsung's first 5G phone

Samsung is already said to have three different versions of its next flagship phone, the rumored Galaxy S10, in the works, but now it looks like there might be a fourth.

Expected to be called the Galaxy S10 X, this variant will be Samsung's first with 5G network support, according to Electronic Times. Along with support for the next-generation wireless network, the S10 X will feature six cameras -- four rear and two in front -- a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, at least 10GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, the report said.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment. However, the electronics giant did have a 5G prototype under glass in its booth at CES 2019.

During CES the company also announced the launch date for its 10th anniversary Galaxy phone. The event will take place Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. PT at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.