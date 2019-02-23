Galaxy S10 vs. Galaxy S9, S10 Plus, S10E, S10 5G: What's new and what's different?

In addition to giving another sneak peek at its Galaxy Fold foldable phone and unveiling a pair of wireless earbuds, Samsung took the wraps off four(!) new Galaxy S10 phones: the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S10 Plus, the Galaxy S10E and the Galaxy S10 5G. The new family of handsets not only serve as the successors to last year's popular Galaxy S9 phones, but one of the S10 phones is also compatible with the next generation of mobile network known as 5G.

The main flagship devices are the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus. The S10 features a 6.1-inch display, three rear cameras and a single front-facing camera. The S10 Plus, meanwhile, is a bit larger with a 6.4-inch screen. The bigger display is accommodated with a higher-capacity battery (a 4,100-mAh battery compared to the Galaxy S10's 3,400-mAh one). It, too, has three rear cameras, but Samsung added a second 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Both phones are larger than last year's Galaxy S9, which had a 5.8-inch screen. The Galaxy S9 also only had a single 12-megapixel rear camera, a Snapdragon 845 processor and less expandable memory (up to 400GB compared to the Galaxy S10s' 512GB). The Galaxy S9 had a smaller, third memory option too. It had a 64GB tier, while the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus start at 128GB and 512GB, respectively.

New to the Galaxy lineup is the Galaxy S10E. Though it still has a premium $750 price tag, it's not as expensive as the Galaxy S10 and the S10 Plus. With its 5.8-inch screen it's slightly smaller than the rest and has a smaller-capacity 3,100-mAh battery. It only has dual rear cameras and, like the Galaxy S10, a single front-facing shooter.

Lastly, there's the Galaxy S10 5G. It has a 6.7-inch screen and works on high-speed 5G mobile networks, which will roll out in the US in earnest throughout this year and 2020. It'll be available exclusively on Verizon first, but T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint are expected to sell it too. On the back is a whopping four-camera setup, which includes a 3D Depth camera.

To see how these phones compare spec-by-spec, check out our chart below.

Galaxy S10 lineup

Samsung Galaxy S9 Samsung Galaxy S10E Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Display size, resolution

5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels

5.8-inch AMOLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels 6.1-inch AMOLED; 3,040x1,440 pixels 6.4-inch AMOLED; 3,040x1,440 pixels 6.7-inch AMOLED Pixel density

570ppi

438ppi 550ppi 522ppi 505ppi Dimensions (inches)

5.81 x 2.70 x 0.33 in.

5.59 x 2.75 x 0.27 in. 5.9 x 2.77 x 0.31 in. 6.20 x 2.92 x 0.31 in. 6.40 x 3.04 x 0.31 in. Dimensions (millimeters)

147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5mm

142 x 69.9 x 7.9mm 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8mm 162.6 x 77.1 x 7.94mm Weight (ounces, grams)

5.75 oz.; 163g

5.29 oz.; 150g 5.53 oz.; 157g 6.17 oz.; 175g 6.98 oz.; 198g Mobile software

Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI Camera

12-megapixel

16-megapixel, 12-megapixel 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto), 3D depth (HQVGA) Front-facing camera

8-megapixel

10-megapixel 10-megapixel 10-megapixel, 8-megapixel 10-megapixel, 3D depth (HQVGA) Video capture

4K 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz octa-core), or Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz octa-core)

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Storage

64GB, 128GB, 256GB

128GB, 256GB 128GB, 512GB 512GB, 1TB 256GB RAM

4GB

6GB, 8GB 8GB 8GB, 12GB 8GB Expandable storage

Up to 400GB Up to 512GB Up to 512GB Up to 512GB No Battery

3,000 mAh

3,100 mAh 3,400 mAh 4,100 mAh 4,500 mAh Fingerprint sensor

Back Power button In-screen In-screen TBA Connector

USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C Headphone jack Yes Yes Yes Yes TBA Special features Dual-aperture camera, water-resistant (IP68); super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning

Wireless PowerShare; hole-punch screen notch; water resistant (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare; hole-punch screen notch; water resistant (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare; hole-punch screen notch; water resistant (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare; 3D depth cameras (not for face unlock); water resistant (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Base price off-contract $720, £739, AU$1,199 at launch

$750, £669, AU$1,199 $900, £799, AU$1,349 $1,000, £899, $AU$1,499 TBA

