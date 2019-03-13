Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Phones Leer en español

Galaxy S10 Plus vs. iPhone XS Max, Pixel 3 XL: All specs compared

See how Samsung's behemoth Galaxy S10 Plus stacks up against its Apple and Android rivals spec by spec.

Editor's note, March 13, 2019: Our Galaxy S10 Plus review and our Galaxy S10E review are both now live. Keep reading for more about the Galaxy S10, S10 E, S10 Plus and Galaxy S10 5G. And here's more about the Galaxy Fold, Samsung's first foldable phone.  

49-samsung-galaxy-s10-plus

The Galaxy S10 Plus in all its newness.

 Angela Lang/CNET

On Wednesday at its Unpacked event in San Francisco, Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 Plus -- the larger brother to the Galaxy S10. The phone was one of four new phones announced including the Galaxy S10 5G and the "cheaper" S10E. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, none of these phones fold in half. The Galaxy S10 Plus has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with two front-facing cameras housed in a double hole-punch cut-out that Samsung calls the Galaxy O display. Like the Galaxy S10, it has a fingerprint reader built under the display, but unlike the smaller Galaxy, the S10 Plus has dual cameras on the front for selfies.

The Galaxy S10 Plus is -- on paper -- the most powerful Android phone. But it has to contend with Apple's iPhone XS Max with its blazing fast A12 processor. It's also up against the Google Pixel 3 XL, which has one of the best cameras on any phone today and is $100 cheaper.

Check out our spec chart below to see how these top dollar phones compare.

Galaxy S10 Plus vs. iPhone XS Max, Pixel 3 XL specs


 Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus iPhone XS Max Google Pixel 3 XL
Display size, resolution 6.4-inch AMOLED; 3,040x1,440-pixels 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,688x1,242 pixels 6.3-inch "flexible" OLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels
Pixel density 522ppi 458ppi 522ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 6.20 x 2.92 x 0.31 in 6.2 x 3.0 x 0.3 in 6.2 x 3 x 0.3 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm 158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.17 oz.; 175 g 7.3 oz; 208 g 6.5 oz; 184 g
Mobile software Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI iOS 12 Android 9 Pie
Camera 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto) Dual 12-megapixel 12.2-megapixel
Front-facing camera 10-megapixel, 8-megapixel 7-megapixel with Face ID Dual 8-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K
Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A12 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.5GHz octa-core)
Storage 128GB, 512GB, 1TB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB
RAM 8GB, 12GB Not disclosed 4GB
Expandable storage Up to 512GB None None
Battery 4,100mAh Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 90 min. longer than iPhone X 3,430 mAh
Fingerprint sensor In-screen None (Face ID) Back cover
Connector USB-C Lightning USB-C
Headphone jack Yes No No
Special features Wireless PowerShare; hole punch screen notch; water resistant (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Water-resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID; Memoji IPX8, wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box
Price off-contract (USD) $1,000 $1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB) $899 (64GB); $999 (128GB)
Price (GBP) £899 £1,099 (64GB), £1,249 (256GB), £1,449 (512GB) £869 (64GB); £969 (128GB)
Price (AUD) AU$1,499 AU$1,799 (64GB), AU$2,049 (256GB), AU$2,369 (512GB) AU$1,349 (64GB); AU$1,499 (128GB)
Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy S10 vs. iPhone XS: How do they compare?
4:13

Apple iPhone XS Max

Samsung Event

Next Article: Boeing's 737 Max 8: All about the aircraft and the investigations