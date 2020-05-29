Galaxy S10 Plus vs. iPhone XS Max, Pixel 3 XL: All specs compared

Editor's note, March 13, 2019: Our Galaxy S10 Plus review and our Galaxy S10E review are both now live. Keep reading for more about the Galaxy S10, S10 E, S10 Plus and Galaxy S10 5G. And here's more about the Galaxy Fold, Samsung's first foldable phone.

Angela Lang/CNET

On Wednesday at its Unpacked event in San Francisco, Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 Plus -- the larger brother to the Galaxy S10. The phone was one of four new phones announced including the Galaxy S10 5G and the "cheaper" S10E. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, none of these phones fold in half. The Galaxy S10 Plus has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with two front-facing cameras housed in a double hole-punch cut-out that Samsung calls the Galaxy O display. Like the Galaxy S10, it has a fingerprint reader built under the display, but unlike the smaller Galaxy, the S10 Plus has dual cameras on the front for selfies.

The Galaxy S10 Plus is -- on paper -- the most powerful Android phone. But it has to contend with Apple's iPhone XS Max with its blazing fast A12 processor. It's also up against the Google Pixel 3 XL, which has one of the best cameras on any phone today and is $100 cheaper.

Check out our spec chart below to see how these top dollar phones compare.

Galaxy S10 Plus vs. iPhone XS Max, Pixel 3 XL specs

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus iPhone XS Max Google Pixel 3 XL Display size, resolution 6.4-inch AMOLED; 3,040x1,440-pixels 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,688x1,242 pixels 6.3-inch "flexible" OLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels Pixel density 522ppi 458ppi 522ppi Dimensions (Inches) 6.20 x 2.92 x 0.31 in 6.2 x 3.0 x 0.3 in 6.2 x 3 x 0.3 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm 158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.17 oz.; 175 g 7.3 oz; 208 g 6.5 oz; 184 g Mobile software Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI iOS 12 Android 9 Pie Camera 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto) Dual 12-megapixel 12.2-megapixel Front-facing camera 10-megapixel, 8-megapixel 7-megapixel with Face ID Dual 8-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A12 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.5GHz octa-core) Storage 128GB, 512GB, 1TB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB RAM 8GB, 12GB Not disclosed 4GB Expandable storage Up to 512GB None None Battery 4,100mAh Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 90 min. longer than iPhone X 3,430 mAh Fingerprint sensor In-screen None (Face ID) Back cover Connector USB-C Lightning USB-C Headphone jack Yes No No Special features Wireless PowerShare; hole punch screen notch; water resistant (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Water-resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID; Memoji IPX8, wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box Price off-contract (USD) $1,000 $1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB) $899 (64GB); $999 (128GB) Price (GBP) £899 £1,099 (64GB), £1,249 (256GB), £1,449 (512GB) £869 (64GB); £969 (128GB) Price (AUD) AU$1,499 AU$1,799 (64GB), AU$2,049 (256GB), AU$2,369 (512GB) AU$1,349 (64GB); AU$1,499 (128GB)