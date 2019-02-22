The Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10 E, S10 5G and Galaxy Fold were all officially announced on Wednesday, and we got a chance to use the Galaxy S10 Plus's camera for a few hours. Here's a small sample of the photos we took.
We'll continue to add photos to this post as we take them. Enjoy!
Making flowers pop
Capturing man's best friend
Low light evening shots
Lunch time!
AR Emoji
Artistic Live Focus blur effect
Live Focus mode's Color Point effect
Using the Wide feature
Using the Ultra Wide feature
Mandatory coffee photo
New Galaxy S10 phones bring it: Meet the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, "cheap" Galaxy S10E and Galaxy S10 5G.
Everything Samsung showed at Unpacked: We've added all the photos from the event along with all the new hardware.
Discuss: Galaxy S10: Here's what photos from the camera look like
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.