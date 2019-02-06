In just a matter of weeks, Samsung is expected to announce new Galaxy phones but on Wednesday, German publisher WinFuture ran a photo showing what might be new Samsung wireless earbuds called Galaxy Buds. This photo leak comes days after WinFuture published photos that allegedly show the upcoming Galaxy S10E.
The Galaxy Buds appear in a tiny case that rests on the back of what might be the upcoming Galaxy S10 Plus. The photo suggests that the earbuds can be charged wirelessly from the phone similar to how the Huawei Mate P20 charges FreeBuds 2 Pro wireless earbuds.
It's not clear if these would be an entirely new line of wireless headphones or an update and rebranding of Samsung Gear IconX headphones. There is definitely a similar look and design.
The Galaxy Buds are rumored to be €149 which converts roughly to $170, £130 and AU$240.
Huawei P20
Samsung Event
-
reading•Galaxy S10 photo leak shows off Samsung wireless Galaxy Buds
-
Feb 5•Samsung Galaxy S10 rumors and facts: Feb. 20 launch, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, foldable display plus everything we know about specs, features and price
-
Feb 5•White and black Samsung Galaxy S10 revealed in alleged photo leaks
-
Feb 1•Galaxy S10E leaked photos may reveal Samsung's iPhone XR rival
-
•See All
Discuss: Galaxy S10 photo leak shows off Samsung wireless Galaxy Buds
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.