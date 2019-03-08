Galaxy S10 phones on sale now: How to buy them, and whether you should

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10E are officially on sale. Here's everything you need to know.

The Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10E are officially on sale today, Friday, March 8. Whether you've already bought one, are going to buy one or are still on the fence, there's a lot you'll want to know about Samsung's latest batch of phones. Like how much they cost, what the difference is between them, what the accessories are like and if the phones themselves are any good.

You might also wonder if it's worth buying one of these three Galaxy S10s with the Galaxy S10 5G headed our way this summer, and the foldable Galaxy Fold coming out even sooner than that, on April 26. Or how about the competition -- which other phones are around the bend, and is it worth it to wait? There's a lot to go over, but we'll try to point you in the right direction to find what you want.

You're thinking about buying a Galaxy S10

galaxy-s10e-44

You can use one Galaxy S10 phone to wireless charge any Qi-enabled device.

 Angela Lang/CNET
Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy S10 Plus is an everything phone
10:36

You're definitely buying a Galaxy S10

27-samsung-galaxy-s10

The Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10 5G make use of an in-screen fingerprint reader.

 Sarah Tew/CNET
Now playing: Watch this: Why the Galaxy S10's ultrasonic fingerprint reader matters
2:48

You've already bought a Galaxy S10

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy S10E vs. S10 vs. S10 Plus: What's the difference?
3:27

Galaxy S10 phones compared to other phones

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy S10 5G camera, 5G demo at MWC 2019
5:18

Should I wait for the Galaxy S10 5G? 

galaxy-fold-mwc-2019

Samsung teased the Galaxy Fold behind glass at MWC 2019, the world's largest mobile show.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy Fold vs. Huawei Mate X: CNET editors react
9:54

How about the Galaxy Fold?

Which other phones are coming out this year?

Keep an eye on this page for more Galaxy S10 reviews, tips and deals in the coming days.

  • 128GB: $749, £669
  • 256GB: $849

  • 128GB: $899, £799
  • 512GB: $1,149, £999  

  • 128GB: $949, £899
  • 512GB: $1,249, £1,199 
  • 1TB: $1,599, £1,399 

Published March 8 at 4 a.m. PT.
Update, 9:30 a.m. and 2:04 p.m. PT: Adds more links.

