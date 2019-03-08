Galaxy S10 phones on sale now: How to buy them, and whether you should

The Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10E are officially on sale today, Friday, March 8. Whether you've already bought one, are going to buy one or are still on the fence, there's a lot you'll want to know about Samsung's latest batch of phones. Like how much they cost, what the difference is between them, what the accessories are like and if the phones themselves are any good.
You might also wonder if it's worth buying one of these three Galaxy S10s with the Galaxy S10 5G headed our way this summer, and the foldable Galaxy Fold coming out even sooner than that, on April 26. Or how about the competition -- which other phones are around the bend, and is it worth it to wait? There's a lot to go over, but we'll try to point you in the right direction to find what you want.
You're thinking about buying a Galaxy S10
See Galaxy S10E buying options | See Galaxy S10 buying options | See Galaxy S10 Plus buying options
- How to pick the right Galaxy S10 phone for you
- How to buy the Galaxy S10 phones
- Verizon offers buy-one, get-one on Galaxy S10 phones
- T-Mobile has deals on the Galaxy S10 phones, too
- Best Galaxy S10 deals right now
- Galaxy S10 has one killer feature the iPhone XS doesn't
- Galaxy S10 Plus review: Absolutely one of the top phones for 2019
- Galaxy S10E ongoing review: Shaping up to be a powerhouse
- Here's what Galaxy S10 photos look like
- The S10 phones support Wi-Fi 6: Here's what you need to know
- CNET is giving away a free Galaxy S10 Plus. Here's how to win
You're definitely buying a Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10E, S10 5G: What's the difference?
- Galaxy S10 phone updates are already waiting for you
- You could get six months of Spotify premium free with your Galaxy S10
- I missed out on the free Galaxy Buds. Should I buy them? Here's how much they cost
- Should I also buy the Galaxy Watch Active?
- What's an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner?
You've already bought a Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10: 10 tips and tricks for Samsung's latest phone
- It's ridiculously easy to pair your Galaxy Buds with the Galaxy S10
- How to remap the Bixby button on your Galaxy S10 phone
- Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus comes with a $30 screen protector out of the box
Galaxy S10 phones compared to other phones
- Galaxy S10 versus iPhone XS and Pixel 3
- Galaxy S10 versus Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy S10E versus iPhone XR
- Galaxy S10 Plus versus iPhone XS Max, Pixel 3XL
Should I wait for the Galaxy S10 5G?
- Hands-on with the Galaxy S10 5G's portrait video mode and live 5G demo
- Galaxy S10 5G: Everything you need to know
- S10 5G isn't the only 5G phone coming. It's got company
- Why you shouldn't buy a 5G phone right now
- 5G will rule on high-end phones by the end of the year
How about the Galaxy Fold?
- Galaxy Fold is the most exciting phone we've seen in years
- Galaxy Fold versus Mate X: Battle of the foldable phones
- Many other foldable phones are coming
- Samsung said to be working on two more foldable phones
Which other phones are coming out this year?
- LG V50 5G phone this spring
- LG G8 ThinQ with unique gesture controls
- Nokia 9 PureView with five rear cameras
- ZTE Axon Pro 5G
- OnePlus 7 (rumored)
- Google Pixel 4 (rumored)
Keep an eye on this page for more Galaxy S10 reviews, tips and deals in the coming days.
Buying options
Galaxy S10E
- 128GB: $749, £669
- 256GB: $849
Order at: Samsung | Verizon | Sprint | T-Mobile | AT&T | Spectrum Mobile | US Cellular | Xfinity Mobile | Amazon | Best Buy | Costco | Sam's Club | Target | Walmart | Samsung UK
Galaxy S10
- 128GB: $899, £799
- 512GB: $1,149, £999
Order at: Samsung | Verizon | Sprint | T-Mobile | AT&T | Spectrum Mobile | US Cellular | Xfinity Mobile | Amazon | Best Buy | Costco | Sam's Club | Target | Walmart | Samsung UK
Galaxy S10 Plus
- 128GB: $949, £899
- 512GB: $1,249, £1,199
- 1TB: $1,599, £1,399
Order at: Samsung | Verizon | Sprint | T-Mobile | AT&T | Spectrum Mobile | US Cellular | Xfinity Mobile | Amazon | Best Buy | Costco | Sam's Club | Target | Walmart | Samsung UK
Samsung
You can use Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app on an Android device to order an unlocked, or carrier specific, version of the S10 model you want. (Here's the Samsung UK store and also the Australian store.)
Published March 8 at 4 a.m. PT.
Update, 9:30 a.m. and 2:04 p.m. PT: Adds more links.
