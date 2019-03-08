Galaxy S10 phones launch on T-Mobile

Like a host of other US carriers, T-Mobile begins selling Samsung's three new Galaxy phones today.
T-Mobile is offering customers up to four new Galaxy S10E phones for $40 each, when you trade in an eligible device -- one per new phone -- or add a line of service using its AutoPay option, which automatically deducts your monthly payment from a credit card or checking account.
The company is also offering up to $390 off the Galaxy S10E, Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10 Plus with an eligible trade-in or when you open a new line. New T-Mobile ONE customers, and those with only one existing line, who add a second line will be eligible for a free third line (with AutoPay).
There are a bunch of promotional deals on Galaxy phones right now, of course. Verizon Wireless is offering a buy-one-get-one-free promo: when you buy any one of the three new models, you'll get an entry-level 128GB Galaxy S10E for free, or $750 off a more expensive model.
It's worth noting that T-Mobile's payment plans divide the cost of the phones over 36 months -- in contrast to Verizon, which divides it up over 24 months. As such, T-Mobile's monthly payments are lower. For example, with T-Mobile, the Galaxy S10E costs $20.84 per month (retail price $749), the S10 costs $22.23 per month (retail price $899) and and the S10 Plus costs $22.23 per month (retail price $949). Neither Verizon nor T-Mobile charge interest on their monthly payment plans.
To celebrate launch of the new phones, T-Mobile is hosting a skydiving simulation event in New York City, seeking to emphasize its claim to America's "fastest LTE network."
