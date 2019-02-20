Today Samsung will announce a handful of new products -- and if the rumors and leaks we've seen are correct, there's plenty to look forward to.
Nothing has been officially confirmed, but we expect a new Galaxy S10 with a hole-punch notched screen and a Galaxy S10 Plus with three-rear cameras. There should also be a budget Galaxy S10E to rival Apple's iPhone XR and Galaxy Buds to rival Apple's AirPods. And, for good measure, there's the 5G Galaxy phone and a sneak peek at the Samsung's foldable Galaxy X phone.
However, we won't know for certain about any product until Samsung's Unpacked event starts today at 11 a.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.
You can watch Samsung's livestream here, or just watch it embedded above.
Live coverage here today
The 2019 event will be at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. CNET will be on the ground to cover the announcements live.
Watch the CNET livestream here
Preshow start time: 10:30 a.m. PT, 1:30 p.m ET
Event start time: 11 a.m. PT, 2 p.m. ET
Video livestream: Join Bridget Carey, Iyaz Akhtar and Scott Stein from our studio in New York for real-time coverage and analysis before and after the event. You can watch embedded above, or here on YouTube.
What to expect
Here's what Samsung is expected to announce:
We thought Samsung would save the launch of its foldable "Galaxy X" phone, likely called Fold, for MWC the following week -- but, no. The company has unveiled a teaser video that we'll see its flexible model on Feb. 20, too.
Those are just some of the possibilities. Check out our full event preview for more details
Mobile World Congress 2019: Complete coverage of the world's biggest phone show.
How to watch the Galaxy S10 launch: Samsung is expected to unveil several new devices on Feb. 20.
Samsung Event
-
reading•Galaxy S10 launch event livestream: How to watch, start time, what to expect and more
-
Feb 20•Galaxy S10 rumor roundup: Feb. 20 launch, March 8 ship date, specs, features and price
-
Feb 19•Before the Galaxy S10, the original Samsung Galaxy S was a confusing mess
-
Feb 17•With Galaxy S10, 5G and foldable devices, Samsung hopes to get its mojo back
-
•See All
Discuss: Galaxy S10 launch event livestream: How to watch, start time, what to expect and more
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.