Galaxy S10 launch event livestream: How to watch, start time, what to expect and more

Livestream

Today Samsung will announce a handful of new products -- and if the rumors and leaks we've seen are correct, there's plenty to look forward to.

Nothing has been officially confirmed, but we expect a new Galaxy S10 with a hole-punch notched screen and a Galaxy S10 Plus with three-rear cameras. There should also be a budget Galaxy S10E to rival Apple's iPhone XR and Galaxy Buds to rival Apple's AirPods. And, for good measure, there's the 5G Galaxy phone and a sneak peek at the Samsung's foldable Galaxy X phone.

However, we won't know for certain about any product until Samsung's Unpacked event starts today at 11 a.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.

You can watch Samsung's livestream here, or just watch it embedded above.

Live coverage here today

The 2019 event will be at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. CNET will be on the ground to cover the announcements live.

Watch the CNET livestream here

Preshow start time: 10:30 a.m. PT, 1:30 p.m ET

Event start time: 11 a.m. PT, 2 p.m. ET

Video livestream: Join Bridget Carey, Iyaz Akhtar and Scott Stein from our studio in New York for real-time coverage and analysis before and after the event. You can watch embedded above, or here on YouTube.

What to expect

Here's what Samsung is expected to announce:

We thought Samsung would save the launch of its foldable "Galaxy X" phone, likely called Fold, for MWC the following week -- but, no. The company has unveiled a teaser video that we'll see its flexible model on Feb. 20, too.

Those are just some of the possibilities. Check out our full event preview for more details