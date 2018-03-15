Enlarge Image Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Work is reportedly underway to fix one of our biggest criticisms of the Samsung Galaxy S9, which is a mostly excellent phone. The problem? Its lack of a 3D front-facing camera makes the Galaxy S9's iPhone X-like features Intelligent Scan and AR Emoji fall flat. The Galaxy S10 could reverse that, according to a new report.

Samsung has teamed up with 3D camera startup Mantis Vision to provide 3D sensing camera technology for the next Galaxy S phone, reported Korean news outlet The Investor.

To see the importance of 3D camera tech in phones, look no further than the iPhone X. Its TrueDepth camera system use 30,000 infrared dots to map a 3D model of your face. This manifests in practical features like Face ID, which unlocks the iPhone X using facial recognition and is secure enough for mobile payments, and Animojis, which create a virtual emoji mask you can control with your face.

Samsung's efforts culminate in Intelligent Scan, which isn't secure enough for mobile payments, and AR Emoji, which we find super creepy and unfinished (play the video below to see what we mean).

Now Playing: Watch this: Galaxy S9's AR emoji: How good are they?

Apple made accurate face-scans the cutting-edge front facing camera feature to beat, and Samsung, which rivals Apple for global phone dominance, is now at least one generation behind. The sooner Samsung suppliers can outfit the South Korean tech giant with a 3D camera that can match features with the iPhone X and beyond, the sooner it can close the divide.

Advanced 3D camera tech may also improve features that use augmented reality. As we start to see AR pop up in more mobile applications, we may also see phonemakers come out with better hardware to support it.

Neither Samsung nor Mantis Vision responded to a request for comment.