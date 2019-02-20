The Galaxy S10 and foldable phone leakfest is finally over; now that Samsung's Unpacked event has started we've got all the official details about Samsung's much-hyped new Galaxy Fold, raft of Galaxy S10 models and all the new accessories that go with them.
Of course, there's always something we didn't get. In this case, no news on the Galaxy Home. Oh wait -- we found out when it will be available!
Galaxy Fold
With its new 7.3-inch Infinity Flex display, a 7nm processor, Samsung's new fast solid-state storage and seamless flow between folded and expanded views, the Galaxy Fold breaks new ground. At $1,980, in pricing, too.
- All the official Galaxy Fold details
- How, where and where to buy the Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Fold stole the spotlight at Unpacked
Galaxy S10 models and accessories
There weren't a lot of details left unleaked about the phones or accessories, but now we get to see them in action.
- The Galaxy S10 -- hands on with all the models
- The Galaxy S10 5G is coming in Q2
- Which S10 is which? All the models compared.
- The Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Fit make health a priority
- Galaxy Buds, the Gear Icon X evolved
- The Galaxy S10's Instagram Mode
- Apps get full access to the Galaxy S10's camera tech
New Galaxy S10 phones bring it: Meet the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, "cheap" Galaxy S10E and Galaxy S10 5G.
First pics of the Galaxy Fold: The foldable future is finally here.
Discuss: Galaxy S10, Galaxy Fold launch: 5 phones, smartwatches, new headphones and more
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.