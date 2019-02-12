Galaxy S10 full specs may have been revealed in final, devastating leak

Evan Blass

The Galaxy S10 has had its privacy violated once more. After months of persistent leaks and rumors, a mortifyingly comprehensive list of specs for each of Samsung's forthcoming flagship phones has now been published, according to GSM Arena.

The spec sheet, which is said to have come from a source inside of Samsung's "retail channel," uses the phone's rumored code names -- Beyond0, Beyond1 and Beyond2 -- which we now believe to be the Galaxy S10 Essential, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus, respectively.

The documents largely corroborate features already confirmed by Samsung or previously reported, though there some minor details that GSM Arena claims are new: 800-nit displays across the lineup plus a 6.3-inch display and 3,040x1,440-pixel resolution for the S10 Plus model. Also included are the official colors: prism white, prism green, prism black, luxurious ceramic black, luxurious ceramic white and canary yellow. Samsung did not immediately respond to CNET's request for a comment.

These technical details help flesh out what we've learned from more major leaks over the past few weeks, which have included high-resolution images of the phones in the wild. And during the past few days, serial leaker Evan Blass has published what look like official photos of each of the three new phones. Take a look:

Samsung Galaxy S10 (top) and S10E (bottom), unwatermarked. pic.twitter.com/oZcLV8Rw4x — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 9, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10+, unwatermarked pic.twitter.com/9tMEQTsifY — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 11, 2019

In the midst of this voluminous leaking, Samsung has attempted to manufacture some suspense for its upcoming Unpacked event by promoting its foldable phone -- possibly called the Galaxy X, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Flex or Galaxy F -- which it says it will also show off on Feb. 20.

