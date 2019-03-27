Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus owners report cell signal-strength drops

Angela Lang/CNET

Reports are popping up all over from people having trouble with weak signals and call drops with their shiny new Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus phones.

Android Police points to a Samsung support forum thread in which people report getting weaker signals on multiple carriers, though it says that Sprint reports outnumber those on AT&T and T-Mobile. The site also says that in its own tests, even the way you hold the phone and whether or not it's in a case can impact the signal.

A smattering of people have isolated the problem to the use of a weaker signal band, at least on Sprint:

Some have been able to fix the issue on Sprint temporarily by disabling Band 41 and 25 support on their devices via a hidden Data Programming menu. Given the specificity of the frequencies for the Sprint-related fix, the issues on other carriers could be a separate problem.

Android Police goes on to say that its own experiences seem to depend on location and band frequency, and T-Mobilers or AT&Ters on Band 12 had more problems than on T-Mobile with Band 2. The most reports come from S10 Plus owners.

Samsung didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.