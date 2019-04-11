Galaxy S10 5G will sell in May, preorders start 'soon'

Samsung is ready to join the 5G era. Its Galaxy S10 5G will start selling in the US in May, with "preorder starting soon," the company said on Thursday.

Samsung's fastest phone will sell with Verizon first, before coming to other carriers. It's also likely can also buy the Galaxy S10 5G unlocked directly from Samsung's website.

The Galaxy S10 5G is the fourth, largest and most advanced variant of the Galaxy S10 series. With a 6.7-inch screen, a total of 6 cameras and the ability to shoot portrait mode video, Samsung is holding the S10 5G aloft as the deluxe model of its flagship line for spring.

Although we don't have a price yet, the 5G version is expected to be more expensive than the Galaxy S10 Plus, which starts at $1,000. Together, these phones, and the foldable Galaxy Fold for $1,980, are helping push the cost of premium phones even higher.