Galaxy S10 5G may launch May 16

Jason Hiner/CNET

The Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung's premium Galaxy phone with 5G connectivity, is rumored to launch May 16, according to serial leaker Evan Blass. Blass posted the date in a single tweet, along with "VZW," a nod to Verizon's exclusive deal with the Galaxy S10 5G.

S10.5G.VZW.05.16 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 3, 2019

The Galaxy S10 5G is one of four high-end phones from Samsung's current line of flagship phones. It will be able to connect to the latest generation of cellular tech that will connect users to a superfast mobile network. The biggest initial wave of 5G deployment will likely take place this year and throughout 2020.

Carriers everywhere are laying the infrastructure necessary to roll out a faster and more expansive wireless network. While previous rumors put the Galaxy S10 5G's release on April 5, that could be for the phone's South Korea launch. A May 16 date, however, would still work within the second quarter timeframe that was confirmed for Verizon in February. In addition, the carrier rolled out its 5G network today in parts of Chicago and Minneapolis.

After its launch on Verizon, the Galaxy S10 5G will head to AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile. The phone will have a 6.7-inch display, three rear cameras, the Snapdragon 855 chipset and a single 10-megapixel front-facing camera with depth mapping. For more information, check out CNET's Galaxy S10 5G first-look.