Galaxy Note 9 specs vs. iPhone X, Pixel 2 XL and LG V35 ThinQ

At a New York press event today, Samsung took the wraps off its latest Note 9, a 6.4-inch phone that features dual 12-megapixel cameras, a whopping 512GB of (optional) internal storage and an embedded S-Pen stylus with Bluetooth connectivity. The phone will go on sale on Aug. 24 with a starting price of $1,000 for the 128GB version.
But the Note 9 isn't the only high-end phone that you can get, and competition is stiffer than ever. So much so that during Samsung's quarterly earnings release in July, the company reported that the high-end smartphone market was "stagnant" and characterized the sale of its Galaxy S9 flagship phone as "slow." According to market analyst IHS Markit, Samsung's shipments also fell 11 percent to 70.8 million units, compared to the previous year.
In addition to rivaling Apple's iPhone X, the Note 9 will also have to compete with two other excellent Android phones: The Google Pixel 2 XL and the LG V35 ThinQ. Both phones offer expansive 6-inch screens, but the former has a top-notch camera while the V35 also has dual rear cameras, wireless charging and a water resistant design.
To see how these phones compare spec-by-spec, check out the chart below. And for the lowdown on everything Samsung announced today, check out CNET's full coverage.
Galaxy Note 9 comparison chart
|
|Samsung Galaxy Note 9
|Apple iPhone X
|Google Pixel 2 XL
|LG V35 ThinQ
|Display size, resolution
|6.4-inch Super AMOLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|5.8-inch OLED; 2,436x1,125 pixels
|6-inch OLED; 2,880x1,440 pixels
|6-inch OLED; 2,880 x 1,440 pixels
|Pixel density
|516 ppi
|458 ppi
|538 ppi
|538 ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|6.37x3.01x0.35 in
|5.7x2.79x0.30 in
|6.2x3.0x0.3 in
|5.97x2.97x0.29 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|161.9x76.4x8.8 mm
|143.6x70.9x7.7 mm
|157.9x76.7x7.9 mm
|151.64x75.44x7.37 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|7.09 oz.; 201g
|6.14 oz,; 174g
|6.17 oz.; 175g
|5.57 oz, 157.9g
|Mobile software
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|iOS 11
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Camera
|Dual 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|Dual 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel
|16-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (wide)
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel
|7-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Storage
|128GB, 512GB
|64GB, 256GB
|64GB, 128GB
|64GB
|RAM
|6GB, 8GB
|3GB
|4GB
|6GB
|Expandable storage
|512GB
|None
|None
|2TB
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|2,716mAh (unconfirmed by Apple)
|3,520mAh
|3,300mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Back of phone
|None
|Back of phone
|Back of phone
|Connector
|USB-C
|Lightning
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Special features
|Water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; S-Pen with Bluetooth connectivity; Iris and facial scanning
|Water resistant (IP67); wireless charging; TrueDepth front-facing camera adds Face ID and front-facing AR effects
|Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready
|Water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; DTS:X 3D Surround, Quad DAC
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$999.99 (128GB), $1,249.99 (512GB)
|$999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB)
|$849 (64GB), $949 (128GB)
|$900 (AT&T and Project Fi)
|Price (GBP)
|Converts to £776 (128GB), £970 (512GB)
|£999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB)
|£799 (64GB), £899 (128GB)
|TBD
|Price (AUD)
|Converts to AU$1,345 (128GB), $1,681 (512GB)
|AU$1,579 (64GB), AU$1,829 (256GB)
|AU$1,399 (64GB), AU$1,549 (128GB)
|TBD
Discuss: Galaxy Note 9 specs vs. iPhone X, Pixel 2 XL and LG V35 ThinQ
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.