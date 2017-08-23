Galaxy Note 8: What you need to know (The 3:59, Ep. 272)

CNET

Samsung released the Galaxy Note 8 on Wednesday, and the gadget didn't blow our minds.

The company played it safe with a decent upgrade to the Note 7, whose tendency to overheat and catch fire forced two recalls and a big apology tour. We break down the features of the new Note 8 and look at how it'll bring some redemption to Samsung.

