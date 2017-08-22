Google/CNET

It's a big week in tech, with Google revealing the latest update to its Android mobile operating system and Samsung preparing to announce its Galaxy Note 8 phone.

Android 8.0 finally received its official name, Oreo, with Google announcing the moniker and discussing features during a solar eclipse event in Manhattan. Google hosted its grand unveiling at a park right across the street from the Chelsea Market, which used to be the original Nabisco factory, birthplace of the Oreo.

We talk about all the new features coming to the Android devices that will get Oreo, as well as what's on our wishlist for the Galaxy Note 8. Samsung's phone will have a lot to prove after rave reviews for the Galaxy Note 7, as well as an overheating-battery fiasco that still haunts the company.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Galaxy Note 8 or Android Oreo: What excites you more? (The 3:59, Ep. 271) Your browser does not support the audio element.

