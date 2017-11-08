The best Galaxy Note 8 color finally comes to the US

From the moment I first saw the four colors of the Galaxy Note 8 lined up, the choice was obvious. "We want the blue one," I told the video producer as we set up the shot for our hands-on video with the then-new device.

Deepsea blue was the most compelling and lustrous of the four shades, which include maple gold (also pretty), the subtle orchid grey and your standard-but-boring midnight black.

But US buyers only got the last two, until now. Starting Nov. 16, you'll be able to snatch up the blue Note 8 from Best Buy (in-store and online) and Samsung.com.

Best Buy options:

Note 8 for AT&T, Sprint and Verizon



Unlocked Note 8



Samsung.com option:

Unlocked Note 8



Read CNET's fully rated review below: