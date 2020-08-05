Galaxy Note 20 specs vs. Note 10 and Note 9: What's new and what's different

Richard Peterson/CNET

At its Unpacked presser today, Samsung finally announced its premium, stylus-wielding phones, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Priced at $999 and $1,299 respectively, the top-tier handsets will be available for preorders on Aug. 6. (In the UK the Note 20 costs £849 and the Note 20 Ultra starts at £1,179. Australian prices aren't yet available, but that converts to about AU$1,390 and AU$1,800.)

Of the two phones, the Note 20 is the smaller model and features a 6.7-inch, 60Hz display. It also has a slightly different camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a digital zoom of up to 30x. The Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, has a larger display with a higher 120Hz refresh rate, a 108-megapixel wide-angle lens and it can zoom up to 50x. Both phones, however, are equipped with the Snapdragon 865+ processor, 5G and the signature S Pen stylus embedded inside.

Though the Note 20 Ultra is superior to the Note 20, the Note 20 is still notably better than its 2019 and 2018 predecessors, the Note 10 and Note 9. For example, it has a larger display, a better telephoto camera and a bigger battery. Samsung also added a handful of features to the phone's stylus, including new gestures and improved handwriting recognition.

For the full rundown on how the Note 20 compares to the Note 10 and Note 9, check out the comparison chart below. And for more coverage of what Samsung announced today, including the Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Watch 3, check out CNET's Unpacked coverage here.