CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Samsung Unpacked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Next stimulus package Samsung Tab S7 Disney will release Mulan online Google Play Music is shutting down in December

Galaxy Note 20 specs vs. iPhone 11 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro and Pixel 4 XL

Check out how Samsung's new Note 20 stacks up against other premium phone competitors.

Listen
- 01:25
05-spiralbinder2

The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

 Richard Peterson/CNET

Samsung took the wraps off its newest pair of premium phones, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, during its virtual Unpacked press event today. Priced at $999 and $1,299, respectively, the phones are one of the most expensive Galaxy phones in Samsung's lineup -- despite the COVID-19 outbreak causing an economic downturn -- and they join the ranks of other premium phones that are available as well. (In the UK the Note 20 costs £849 and the Note 20 Ultra starts at £1,179. Australian prices aren't yet available, but that converts to about AU$1,390 and AU$1,800.)

Now playing: Watch this: First Look: Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra
6:05

These phones include the iPhone 11 Pro, the OnePlus 8 Pro and the Pixel 4 XL, all of which start at $900 (£799, AU$1,279) and above. Compared to its rivals, the Note 20 stands out in a few ways. It has 5G connectivity (a feature it shares with only the OnePlus 8 Pro), it can record 8K video and it has the signature S Pen stylus that Galaxy Note phones are known for. 

For the full rundown on how the Note 20 stacks up against its competitors, check out the comparison chart below. You can also compare how the Note 20 differs with its Note 10 and Note 9 predecessors here. And for more coverage of what Samsung announced, including the Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Watch 3, check out CNET's Unpacked coverage here.

Note 20 specs vs. other phones


 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 iPhone 11 Pro OnePlus 8 Pro Google Pixel 4 XL
Display size, resolution 6.7-inch AMOLED; 2,400x1,080 pixels 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina XDR; 2,436x1,125 pixels 6.78-inch AMOLED; 1,440x3,168 pixels 6.3-inch OLED; 1,440x3,040 pixels
Pixel density 393ppi 458ppi 513ppi 537ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 6.36 x 2.96 x 0.33 in 5.67x2.81x0.32 in 6.51 x 2.93 x 0.35 in 2.9 x 6.3 x 0.3 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm 144x71.4x8.1 mm 165 x 74.4 x 8.5 mm 75.1 x 160.4 x 8.2 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.84 oz, 194g 6.63 oz; 188g 7.02 oz; 199g 6.8 oz; 193g
Mobile software Android 10 iOS 13 Android 10 Android 10
Camera 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 64-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 48-megapixel (standard), 48-megapixel (ultra-wide), 8-megapixel (telephoto), 5-megapixel ('color filter') 12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (telephoto)
Front-facing camera 10-megapixel 12-megapixel 16-megapixel 8-megapixel
Video capture 8K 4K 4K 4K
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Apple A13 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Storage 128GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB
RAM 8GB Not disclosed 8GB, 12GB 6GB
Expandable storage No No No No
Battery 4,300mAh Not disclosed 4,510mAh 3,700mAh
Fingerprint sensor In-screen No In-screen No
Connector USB-C Lightning USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack No No No No
Special features S Pen stylus; 5G enabled; reverse wireless charging; water resistant (IP68) Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging 5G enabled; Warp Charge; reverse wireless charging; water resistant (IP68); 120Hz refresh rate Soli motion sensing and touchless gestures; 90Hz display; water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
Price off-contract (USD) $999 $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB) $899 (8GB RAM/128GB), $999 (12GB RAM/256GB) $899 (64GB), $999 (128GB)
Price (GBP) £849 (4G), £949 (5G) £1,049 (64GB), £1,199 (256GB), £1,399 (512GB) £799 (8GB RAM/128GB), £899 (12GB RAM/256GB) £829 (64GB), £929 (128GB)
Price (AUD) Converts to about AU$1,390 AU$1,749 (64GB), AU$1,999 (256GB), AU$2,349 (512GB) UK converts to: AU$1,570 (8GB RAM/128GB), AU$1,770 (12GB RAM/256GB) AU$1,279 (64GB), AU$1,429 (128GB)
See also