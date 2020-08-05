Galaxy Note 20 specs vs. iPhone 11 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro and Pixel 4 XL

Richard Peterson/CNET

Samsung took the wraps off its newest pair of premium phones, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, during its virtual Unpacked press event today. Priced at $999 and $1,299, respectively, the phones are one of the most expensive Galaxy phones in Samsung's lineup -- despite the COVID-19 outbreak causing an economic downturn -- and they join the ranks of other premium phones that are available as well. (In the UK the Note 20 costs £849 and the Note 20 Ultra starts at £1,179. Australian prices aren't yet available, but that converts to about AU$1,390 and AU$1,800.)

Now playing: Watch this: First Look: Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

These phones include the iPhone 11 Pro, the OnePlus 8 Pro and the Pixel 4 XL, all of which start at $900 (£799, AU$1,279) and above. Compared to its rivals, the Note 20 stands out in a few ways. It has 5G connectivity (a feature it shares with only the OnePlus 8 Pro), it can record 8K video and it has the signature S Pen stylus that Galaxy Note phones are known for.

For the full rundown on how the Note 20 stacks up against its competitors, check out the comparison chart below. You can also compare how the Note 20 differs with its Note 10 and Note 9 predecessors here. And for more coverage of what Samsung announced, including the Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Watch 3, check out CNET's Unpacked coverage here.