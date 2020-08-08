Galaxy Note 20 specs vs. iPhone 11 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro and Pixel 4 XL

Samsung took the wraps off its newest pair of premium phones, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, during its virtual Unpacked press event today. Priced at $999 and $1,299, respectively, the phones are one of the most expensive Galaxy phones in Samsung's lineup -- despite the COVID-19 outbreak causing an economic downturn -- and they join the ranks of other premium phones that are available as well. (In the UK the Note 20 costs £849 and the Note 20 Ultra starts at £1,179. Australian prices aren't yet available, but that converts to about AU$1,390 and AU$1,800.)
These phones include the iPhone 11 Pro, the OnePlus 8 Pro and the Pixel 4 XL, all of which start at $900 (£799, AU$1,279) and above. Compared to its rivals, the Note 20 stands out in a few ways. It has 5G connectivity (a feature it shares with only the OnePlus 8 Pro), it can record 8K video and it has the signature S Pen stylus that Galaxy Note phones are known for.
For the full rundown on how the Note 20 stacks up against its competitors, check out the comparison chart below. You can also compare how the Note 20 differs with its Note 10 and Note 9 predecessors here. And for more coverage of what Samsung announced, including the Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Watch 3, check out CNET's Unpacked coverage here.
Note 20 specs vs. other phones
|
|Samsung Galaxy Note 20
|iPhone 11 Pro
|OnePlus 8 Pro
|Google Pixel 4 XL
|Display size, resolution
|6.7-inch AMOLED; 2,400x1,080 pixels
|5.8-inch OLED Super Retina XDR; 2,436x1,125 pixels
|6.78-inch AMOLED; 1,440x3,168 pixels
|6.3-inch OLED; 1,440x3,040 pixels
|Pixel density
|393ppi
|458ppi
|513ppi
|537ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|6.36 x 2.96 x 0.33 in
|5.67x2.81x0.32 in
|6.51 x 2.93 x 0.35 in
|2.9 x 6.3 x 0.3 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm
|144x71.4x8.1 mm
|165 x 74.4 x 8.5 mm
|75.1 x 160.4 x 8.2 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|6.84 oz, 194g
|6.63 oz; 188g
|7.02 oz; 199g
|6.8 oz; 193g
|Mobile software
|Android 10
|iOS 13
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Camera
|12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 64-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|48-megapixel (standard), 48-megapixel (ultra-wide), 8-megapixel (telephoto), 5-megapixel ('color filter')
|12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (telephoto)
|Front-facing camera
|10-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|Video capture
|8K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Storage
|128GB
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 128GB
|RAM
|8GB
|Not disclosed
|8GB, 12GB
|6GB
|Expandable storage
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Battery
|4,300mAh
|Not disclosed
|4,510mAh
|3,700mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|In-screen
|No
|In-screen
|No
|Connector
|USB-C
|Lightning
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Special features
|S Pen stylus; 5G enabled; reverse wireless charging; water resistant (IP68)
|Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|5G enabled; Warp Charge; reverse wireless charging; water resistant (IP68); 120Hz refresh rate
|Soli motion sensing and touchless gestures; 90Hz display; water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$999
|$999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB)
|$899 (8GB RAM/128GB), $999 (12GB RAM/256GB)
|$899 (64GB), $999 (128GB)
|Price (GBP)
|£849 (4G), £949 (5G)
|£1,049 (64GB), £1,199 (256GB), £1,399 (512GB)
|£799 (8GB RAM/128GB), £899 (12GB RAM/256GB)
|£829 (64GB), £929 (128GB)
|Price (AUD)
|Converts to about AU$1,390
|AU$1,749 (64GB), AU$1,999 (256GB), AU$2,349 (512GB)
|UK converts to: AU$1,570 (8GB RAM/128GB), AU$1,770 (12GB RAM/256GB)
|AU$1,279 (64GB), AU$1,429 (128GB)
Discuss: Galaxy Note 20 specs vs. iPhone 11 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro and Pixel 4 XL
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.