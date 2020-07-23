Galaxy Note 20 images leak ahead of Samsung event

Screenshot by CNET

Samsung plans to introduce five new devices at its Unpacked event on Aug. 5, likely including the rumored Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. But we may be getting an early look at the phones thanks to some mobile tipsters.

On Wednesday, tech site WinFuture and frequent leaker Evan Blass (via a private Twitter account) both shared purported images of the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

This is the Samsung Galaxy Note20. FLAT 6.7in FHD+, Exynos990 (in Europe), 8/256GB, no mSD, 12+12+64 MP cams, 26ms S Pen.... Full specs, a ton of pics and more info: https://t.co/678Gc1O7Gg #GalaxyNote20 #Unpacked #SPen #XboxGamePass — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 22, 2020

If the images are accurate, the Note 20 will come in bronze, gray and green color options, while it looks like the Ultra will come in bronze and black. The images, which look similar to what we've seen in previous leaks, also show off the phones' camera setups, S Pen stylus and thin bezels that free up maximum screen space.

Instead of holding an in-person event, Samsung will host a digital Unpacked at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on Aug. 5 to unveil its new devices. The plan follows similar moves by companies like Apple, which have shifted events online due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, Samsung may also unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 2, a followup to its first foldable phone, and a confirmed 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip.