The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus have arrived, bringing exactly the kind of jaw-dropping price tags you'd expect from big-screen flagship phones: $949 and $1,099, respectively. Want a 5G-capable model (currently available only for the Plus on Verizon)? Be prepared to shell out $1,299. Here's everything you need to know about preordering a Galaxy Note 10.

However, before you spend that kind of money, consider a previous-generation model. There are deals to be had on the Galaxy Note 9 and Note 8, both excellent phones -- and both equipped with headphone jacks. I'm currently cataloging some of those deals and will add a link to them once that's done.

Of course, if you're all about the latest and greatest, you still don't have to pay full price. Let's take a look at some of the best deals currently available for the Galaxy Note 10. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

If you've got an aging Apple, Google or Samsung phone you're looking to upgrade, check out Best Buy's trade-in deal. The Google Pixel 2 and iPhone 7, for example, each have an estimated trade-in value of $300, and Best Buy is offering an extra $100 off for activation with a carrier. That would knock (in the form of bill credits) a full $400 off the total cost of any of the new Notes. However, you must visit a Best Buy store if you're doing a trade-in. Best Buy also promises a Samsung credit of "up to $150," though it's not immediately clear what determines the actual amount. (Samsung proper is offering a $100 store credit when you preorder directly from the company.) You'll also be eligible for a free 6-month Spotify Premium subscription, a $60 value.

Currently the cheapest way to get a new Note, Sprint's 18-month lease deal nets you the Note 10 for $19.79 per month or the Note 10 Plus for $26.04 per month. Sprint also promises "up to $150 in Samsung cash" when you preorder, but it's not clear what dictates the exact amount. If you're tempted by this offer, consider taking advantage of it via Best Buy (see above). You'll get the same 50% off and Samsung credit, along with an extra $100 for activation, a 6-month Spotify subscription and as much as $700 for a trade-in.

Galaxy Note 10 deals: The best of the rest

The other big carriers, and a couple smaller ones, have Note 10 deals as well, though I don't think any of them quite match up to what Best Buy and Sprint are offering.

AT&T, for example, has a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal, though the "one free" is a Note 10, even if you buy a Note 10 Plus. It requires a 30-month lease (that's 2.5 years, folks), basically with a discount applied to cover the cost of the second phone. You do get a $150 Visa Reward Card when you order online.

Verizon has an almost identical BOGO deal, though you can spread the payments out across 24 or 36 months, your choice. T-Mobile's offer is arguably the weakest of the bunch: Up to $300 off, but only with an eligible trade-in. Remember that all these options are just for the hardware; you'll also be paying for service, so factor that into your total monthly cost as well.

For all the other deals currently available, check out our story on how to preorder the Galaxy Note 10.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more.