Angela Lang/CNET

I would like to say that from the moment I saw it, I knew the Galaxy Note 10 Plus was something special, the rainbow backing of the Aura Glow color signaling to the world that Samsung is still on top. The truth is that I wasn't sure and -- this early in my review process -- I'm still not. But after picking up my 10 Plus review unit, unboxing the phone, running benchmarking tests, taking innumerable photos of it and with it, and starting to transfer my daily life onto its 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display, I can say that so far I'm impressed.

The Note 10 Plus is beautiful, and not only because of this color's beguiling backing. It's more svelte and sophisticated than the Galaxy Note 9, and the placement of its front and rear cameras better situated. The whole thing presents as a complete package that reminds me of how I felt about the Galaxy Note 7 when it first arrived. The general consensus among mobile reviewers was that the Note 7 was nearly perfect for its time, until it tragically wasn't.

I'm not suggesting the Note 10 Plus will have a meltdown, more that Samsung may have hit on the right intangibles to make the handset fun and satisfying to use. But there are two early exceptions. Shifting the power/lock button to the left has already presented a learning curve. I'm trained to double-press this button on the right to launch the camera (I'm also right-handed), a maneuver built into Android.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Another interesting challenge asserted itself when I went to reboot the phone. Normally you press and hold to get to your power-down options. But with the Bixby Voice function taking over the press-to-hold function by default, you'll need to do something else. Samsung even bakes in a tutorial to guide the way. You have three options:

Simultaneously press and hold the volume-down and lock button (this is the iPhone route)

Tap the power button at the top of the quick access panel (slide down from the top of the Note 10)

Tell Bixby to turn off the phone

Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Option D (none of the above) is to reprogram the press-and-hold function from Wake Bixby to Power off menu and go about business as usual, just from the left side of the phone and not the right.

The Note 10 Plus' other design challenge is the headphone jack -- or rather, the lack thereof. Samsung removed this 3.5mm port in both Note 10 phones and gives you a pair of wired AKG headphones in the box, which is fine until you reach for your trusty wired pair and find you either need a dongle adaptor, a new pair of wireless earbuds or to go fetch that new USB-C earbuds from wherever you left them last.

I'll update this ongoing review frequently with new observations, and it will eventually become my complete, rated CNET review. For now, here are a few early observations (followed by pricing information and all the specs).

Some early photos from the Galaxy Note 10 Plus on a rare, clear summer SF day @CNET pic.twitter.com/ztWxEzikwX — Jessica Dolcourt (@jdolcourt) August 15, 2019

The dynamic AMOLED display looks terrific, but the phone doesn't seem to create bright whites, even when you turn settings to "vivid" and select for cool tones.

My palm triggered the screen a few times when I didn't mean it to, and the curved screens make it trickier to use the S Pen all the way to the edge.

The centered 10-megapixel front-facing camera is far less distracting than the Galaxy S10's selfie cam placement off to the right.

The S Pen stylus is shorter and thinner than the Note 9's. Its button seems harder to accidentally press, which is a good thing. It also feels less substantial, and I'm not sure how I feel about that yet.

You get a few more Quick Access toggle buttons than on the Galaxy S10, including Link to Windows (see below) and S Pen air actions.

S Pen air controls get a refreshed look.

Daytime photos were fantastic, with new extras like a new Live Focus filter the make portraits look dreamier.

Performance feels zippy, backed so far by benchmarking tests that are consistent with other phones using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Note 10 Plus S Pen (blue) versus Note 9 S Pen. It's shorter, thinner, the button is harder to accidentally press (a good thing), and -- plot twist -- it loses the Samsung branding #GalaxyNote10Plus @CNET pic.twitter.com/antMr4Rzu8 — Jessica Dolcourt (@jdolcourt) August 16, 2019

Coming up next...

Further camera tests, including AR Doodle and dedicated night mode.

Portrait video and zoom-to-audio.

Air gestures with the S Pen.

Handwriting to text conversion.

Battery testing.

And now, back to the Note 10 basics, originally published on Aug. 7.

The deal with the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus

First, there's not just one Note 10, but two: The 6.3-inch Galaxy Note 10, starting at $949, £899 or AU$1,499, and the 6.8-inch Note 10 Plus, which starts at $1,099, £999 or AU$1,699. (See how to preorder a Note 10 here.) The phones turn color up a notch with a brilliant prismatic backing on two of its color options, shining back the rainbow. And, as noted, Samsung has killed off the headphone jack in both Note 10 phones.

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus changes don't stop there. There are are four rear cameras in the larger Note 10 Plus, and no microSD card slot in the smaller Note 10. The S Pen gains gesture controls that let you swipe through screens from afar. There's a larger battery and more RAM in the Note 10 Plus versus the Note 10, and wireless charging gets a tad faster for both phones.

Samsung has also made a 5G version of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus that's identical in every way, apart from the modem inside that gives it access to the fastest data speeds. This Note 10 Plus 5G variant will sell with Verizon before branching out to T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint. The Note 10 Plus 5G costs $1,299, £1,099 or AU$1,999, the same price as the Galaxy S10 5G.

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy Note and Note 10 Plus are here to wow you

Of all the Note 10 changes, two stand out the most. Samsung saying goodbye to the headphone jack is a big deal, because the brand was the last major bastion of the 3.5mm port. Letting that go signals a probable shift for future Galaxy phones. You'll get a pair of free USB-C headphones in the box, but an adapter dongle for your existing headphones will cost you $10 from Samsung. (I quickly tested four dongles from rival makers, including Google and Apple, and they all worked on the Note 10.)

Just as interesting is Samsung splitting the Note 10 family into two sizes. The company says it's doing this to make a cheaper, smaller phone for people who want a Note, but not an enormous device. The strategy also gives Samsung a chance to sell the Note at two different prices, somewhat curbing an upward trend toward more expensive phones. With phone sales slowing, Samsung may be trying to hit more people's sweet spot.

Essentially making the Note 10 the Note "Lite" is a new role for the phone, which, ever since the very first Galaxy Note, has represented the most powerful, feature-stacked device Samsung makes in a given year. That's no longer the case. Now, the smaller Note 10 competes with the Galaxy S10 Plus, and the S10 5G is very close to the Note 10 Plus 5G.

The foldable Galaxy Fold is another story altogether, but one that also threatens to eclipse the Note 10 with an even larger screen and more whizz-bang design.

Keep reading for all the Galaxy Note 10 preorder details, specs, camera tools and new S Pen features.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

How to preorder and buy the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus go on preorder Aug. 8 at 12 a.m. ET, and go on sale Aug. 23.

In the US, you can buy both phones in Aura White, Aura Black and Aura Glow (the iridescent color above). We also saw the Note 10 in Aura Pink in the UK, and Aura Red will be available in some countries. Additionally, the Note 10 Plus will sell in Aura Blue, which also has the prismatic back, but only for US customers buying it from Samsung.com and Best Buy.

If you buy either Note 10 through Samsung.com or selected carriers you'll get a credit that you can apply to devices or accessories that aren't other phones, such as the Galaxy Buds or Galaxy Watch Active 2. Samsung will give you $100 for the Note 10 and $150 for the Note 10 Plus.

Here's everywhere you can buy the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus.

Angela Lang/CNET

No Note 10 headphone jack: It's time to embrace dongle life

In a move that risks alienating some fans, Samsung has removed the headphone jack from both Note 10 phones. The cold, hard truth is that most phones already ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack, relying on the USB-C port to plug in wired headphones. Samsung was the final major holdout.

Why remove the jack? Samsung claims the decision was to free up space in the phone for more battery capacity, and said that around 70% of Galaxy S and Note owners weren't using it anyway, as people shift toward wireless earbuds.

With the headphone jack gone, those of you who feel attached to wired headphones will need to either buy a dongle adaptor or use the pair of USB-C headphones that comes in the box. Samsung doesn't supply you with a dongle, but will happily sell you one for $10. You could also decide to make the switch to wireless headphones, including Samsung's Galaxy Buds.

Angela Lang/CNET

Galaxy Note 10 vs. Note 10 Plus: What's the difference?



Although the design builds off last year's Galaxy Note 9, I was impressed with the way the Note 10 and 10 Plus looked and felt. Leave it to Samsung to make a pretty phone, and one with eye-catching colors (I mean the Aura Glow and Aura Blue, of course).

The hole-punch selfie camera moves to the center of the Note 10's screen. This is a big improvement over the Galaxy S10 phones, where the lens is all the way to the right.

Samsung has also shifted the button configuration. The Bixby button is gone. Or rather, it's become one with the power/lock button on the left spine, below the volume keys. Press once to lock and unlock the screen, press twice to launch the camera (or any app -- you can program this in the settings) and press and hold to trigger Bixby Voice.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Note 10 phones use the same in-screen fingerprint reader we saw in the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus.

The phones and S Pen felt good in my hand during my short time with the phones. Although the Note 10 Plus is massive, I so far haven't found it too unwieldy. We'll see if that's still true after spending more time testing it.

There are more similarities than differences between these two phones, but Samsung wanted to make sure the larger Note 10 Plus has the edge on features. We compare the specs at the end, but here are the main distinctions that make the Note 10 Plus a little extra premium.

Screen size : 6.3-inch versus 6.8-inch.

: 6.3-inch versus 6.8-inch. Device size and weight : The Note 10 Plus is significantly larger and heavier.

: The Note 10 Plus is significantly larger and heavier. AR camera : The Note 10 Plus adds a fourth camera, for AR video and drawing.

: The Note 10 Plus adds a fourth camera, for AR video and drawing. Battery capacity : 3,500 mAh versus 4,300 mAh.

: 3,500 mAh versus 4,300 mAh. Storage: 256GB for Note 10, 256 or 512GB for Plus.

256GB for Note 10, 256 or 512GB for Plus. RAM : 8GB versus 12GB.

: 8GB versus 12GB. microSD card slot: Not on the Note 10, but it is on the Note 10 Plus.

Sarah Tew/CNET

No microSD card slot on the Note 10



Samsung also got rid of the microSD card slot for the Note 10 only. The Plus will still accept whatever card you throw at it.

Again, the reason for the change seems to be a space-saving mission that also helps keep the smaller Note 10 lighter and thinner. That said, it seems likely that Samsung also wanted to give the Note 10 Plus one more way to be different.

Note 10 Plus cameras do night mode, portrait video, AR doodling

The Note 10 and Note 10 Plus cameras don't vary much from the Galaxy S10 Plus and S10 5G phones that Samsung released earlier this year.

On both phones you get:

12-megapixel dual-aperture lens.

16-megapixel wide-angle lens.

12-megapixel telephoto lens.

10-megapixel front-facing camera.

As on the Galaxy S10 phones, you'll be able to switch among the rear lenses. Notably, Samsung removed the second front-facing camera from the Note 10 phones, citing better software for taking portrait selfies.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus adds a fourth 3D depth-sensing camera on the back, which you can use to take portrait videos that blur the background, and draw on top of photos and video with a new feature called AR Doodle.

Angela Lang/CNET

I've been less than impressed with portrait video on the Galaxy S10 5G, which also has a 3D camera on the back. When people move, the video has a tendency to blur hair, legs, hands and other appendages around the edges. Samsung says it's been improving the quality of portrait video, and my test videos were certainly better on the Note 10 Plus. I'm looking forward to trying that out more.

AR Doodle is the other main use for this fourth camera. With the stylus, you can draw all over a photo or video of a person or thing, annotating with words, arrows, starry sunglasses, capes, you name it. If you shoot video of a person, AR Doodle will track their movements, so the bowler hat you just drew on your friend moves along with them. That's a fun bonus.

Another nice thing about AR Doodle is that you can save the file as a JPEG or movie file and share it on any major platform, not only with other Note 10 users.

Angela Lang/CNET

Video tools will get better for everyone

New to the Galaxy Note phones is a native video editor that you can use to put together a polished video with combined clips, transitions, a musical track and trimmed edges. The S Pen's point is a much more precise instrument for scrubbing than your fingertip.

This new video editor works with a version of Adobe Premier Rush that's been optimized for Galaxy phones, and you can export to social platforms. This already seems like a win.

Samsung also has a new video feature called zoom-in mic, which uses multiple mics to target audio in the frame as you record. That is, it'll use the mics on the front to record voices in front of you, which should make voices clearer. As you zoom in closer to a subject, say a speaker or a musician, the audio will get louder -- a bit like a boom mic.

Samsung also says it's improving the smoothness of its super steady video mode that we saw on the Galaxy S10 phones. The mode also now applies to hyperlapse videos.

Angela Lang/CNET

Gesture control is the big new S Pen trick

The S Pen stylus gets a few bonus features in the Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus. Last year's Note 9 introduced Bluetooth capability in the stylus, so you can take a photo remotely with a click of the S Pen button. It also has a battery that recharges when you slide the stylus back into the phone.

This time around, the S Pen adds to that Bluetooth power with a new set of gesture control tricks. While holding the button, you can flick left, right, up and down to do things like switch from the main to rear camera, advance musical tracks on Spotify or switch slides in a PowerPoint presentation you launch from your phone. You can also use some more advanced gestures, like a circular arc, to make the camera zoom in or out.

It's better to think of this as a remote control. There's really no reason you'd need to use gesture controls when the phone's in your hand, but if you've got it set up on a tripod to take a group shot, it could be handy.

I'm on the fence about gesture control in general -- it's often a gimmicky solution in search of a problem I rarely have -- but I can see some actual utility here for some specific instances. It did take a while to get the hang of some of the more advanced gestures, but practice likely makes perfect.

Angela Lang/CNET

Handwriting to text is cool, too

Another interesting S Pen enhancement makes it easier to convert handwriting in a note into text, by simply tapping the area and pressing an on-screen button. You can also export it to a Microsoft Word doc.

If you're the type of person who needs a break from typing to write, that would be one way to get your thoughts down.

Hand-off to your Windows 10 laptop with Link to Windows

Exporting to Word is just one tie-in the Note 10 has with Microsoft. I'm excited about another, Link to Windows.

When you toggle it on from the quick access menu, you'll be able to sync the Note 10 to your Windows 10 desktop. You'll be able to see your Samsung messages, notifications and recent photos, and mirror your screen.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Wireless charging, gaming, Samsung DeX see minor improvements

The Note 10 phones will work with a 45-watt wired charger.

30 minutes of charge lasts all day.

Wireless charging gets slightly faster, too.

The AI-based game booster app pulls up from the bottom and runs in the background as you play.

Galaxy Link is a PC app that creates a connection to your Note 10 to wirelessly stream games. It'll be available in the future and will work with a game pad that Samsung will sell.

Update simplifies using DeX

Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Display size, resolution 6.3-inch AMOLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels 6.8-inch AMOLED; 3,040x1,440 pixels Pixel density 401 ppi 498 ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.94 x 2.83 x 0.31 in 6.39 x 3.04 x 0.31 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 151 x 71.8 x 7.9 mm 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.93 oz; 168g 6.91 oz; 196g Mobile software Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Camera 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto), 3D depth (HQVGA) Front-facing camera 10-megapixel 10-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, or Samsung Exynos 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, or Samsung Exynos 9825 Storage 256GB 256GB, 512GB RAM 8GB 12GB Expandable storage No Up to 1TB Battery 3,500 mAh 4,300 mAh Fingerprint sensor In-screen In-screen Connector USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No No Special features S Pen stylus; Wireless PowerShare; hole punch screen notch; water resistant (IP68) S Pen stylus; Wireless PowerShare; hole punch screen notch; water resistant (IP68) Price off-contract (USD) $949 $1,099 Price (GBP) £899 £999 Price (AUD) AU$1,499 AU$1,699