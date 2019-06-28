Galaxy Note 10 Plus: Leaked images appear to show a single punch-hole camera

Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung is expected to reveal its Galaxy Note 10 in an Unpacked event on Aug. 7 in Brooklyn, New York. So far there have been few details regarding the phone's appearance, but a set of leaked images might reveal the look of a "Plus" version of the new Galaxy Note phone.

YouTuber TechTalkTV tweeted images of what could be the Galaxy Note 10 Plus on Friday. The unverified pictures show the phone's startup screen indicating its model name and then the following screen. In a YouTube video about the leak, the YouTuber said he was sent the images from one of his subscribers.

Here is the first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ It'll be called the Galaxy Note 10+ and not the Note 10 Pro as previous rumors have suggested. https://t.co/YBqM4qZ6i3 pic.twitter.com/WwEClducEk — TechTalkTV (@Mr_TechTalkTV) June 28, 2019

One of the most noticeable characteristics of the phone shown in the pictures is the single punch-hole camera in the front. Unlike the Galaxy S10 Plus, which has two front-facing cameras in the top right corner, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus might have just one camera in the top center.

On the back is another change from the Galaxy S10 phones. The three rear cameras of the purported Galaxy Note 10 Plus are aligned vertically on the left top corner of the phone instead of having a horizontal alignment.

The pictures also don't confirm whether Samsung kept the headphone jack with the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, although there are rumors that it won't show up in the new phone.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

