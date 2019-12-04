Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders show headphone jack

91mobiles

Two new reported Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders have shown off some of its specs, with the device apparently bringing back the headphone jack that disappeared on the Galaxy Note 10. It also looks like the Note 10 Lite will come with an S Pen and a centered punch-hole display, 91mobiles reported Wednesday.

Partnering with Samsung tipster @OnLeaks, 91mobiles also said the Note 10 Lite could be launched under the name Galaxy A81 in some regions, and will come with a square rear camera setup with three camera sensors likely.

The report said Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to launch Dec. 5 for 59,990 rupees ($839) and a 6.5-inch to 6.7-inch display.

The rumored phone would be the younger sibling of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which launched in August for $949 and $1,099, respectively.

OnLeaks and 91mobiles also partnered earlier this week to publish renders of the Samsung Galaxy S11. The reported pictures show Samsung's rumored updates for the device, including a Note 10-esque centered front hole-punch camera, thinner bezels and a rear camera array with a 108-megapixel sensor.