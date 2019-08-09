Galaxy Note 10 deal: Bring your phone to US Mobile and save $200

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is now available for preorder, and no doubt you're looking for ways to save money on the pricey flagship, which starts at $949. I already rounded up a few of the best Galaxy Note 10 deals, but nearly all of those require a trade-in, a lengthy lease/service plan or both.

US Mobile just offered Cheapskate readers another option: Purchase an unlocked Note 10 or 10 Plus from Samsung or another seller, then bring it to US Mobile and save a total of $200 over 12 months. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

It works like this: You buy a US Mobile SIM card (using promo code NOTE10), then sign up for the service plan of your choice. (More on those in a second.) Every month you stay with US Mobile, you'll receive a $16.67 discount on that plan. Total savings after 12 months: $200.

This isn't a contract, though, and there's no penalty if you decide to walk away after, say, six months. After that first year is up, your plan will automatically revert to the standard rate.

US Mobile offers both customizable and unlimited plans for its GSM LTE and Super LTE networks (T-Mobile and Verizon, respectively). My advice: Go Super LTE, because you get extra perks like voice-over-LTE and visual voicemail -- to say nothing of better coverage.

For example, Here's an example of an unlimited plan that would suit The Cheapskate just fine: Unlimited talk and text and 10GB of high-speed data (at 5Gbps) for $40 per month (not including taxes). Price per month with the Cheapskate-exclusive discount: $23.34. Not too shabby!

Even though the Galaxy Note 10 isn't shipping just yet, you can order your US Mobile Starter Kit ($3.99 shipped), which comes with both GSM and Super LTE SIM cards. Make sure to use promo code NOTE10 at checkout, and also make sure to read all the details and frequently asked questions on the promo page.

Once you get your phone, proceed to activate your US Mobile account (using the additional promo code provided later via email), pop in the SIM card and, bam, you're good to go.

Your thoughts?

