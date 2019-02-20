Samsung's long-awaited Galaxy Home speaker will launch by April, the company's co-CEO said Wednesday.
DJ Koh, the head of Samsung's mobile business, made the comments to CNET following the company's Unpacked event in San Francisco.
Samsung's product launch Wednesday included no word about the smart speaker. Samsung unveiled the Bixby-powered device during its Galaxy Note 9 launch in August. It showed it again during its developer conference in November but hadn't yet specified the launch date.
This story is developing...
Discuss: Galaxy Home will launch by April, Samsung CEO says
