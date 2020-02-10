Samsung's Galaxy Home Mini spotted in wild yet again ahead of Unpacked

Juan Garzon / CNET

The saga that is Samsung's Bixby-powered Galaxy Home Mini may finally be nearing an end. After making an appearance at the FCC, used in a beta test in Samsung's home country of South Korea last year and teased in an interview earlier this year another leak has revealed a little more about the forthcoming speaker.

Shared on Twitter by XDA Developers' Max Weinbach, who has been previously revealing seemingly all of Samsung's upcoming products that are rumored to be announced on Tuesday, a new video shows the Galaxy Home Mini powering on and introducing itself in English.

A separate Twitter post appears to reveal part of the packaging for the device including a list of what you can ask the speaker to do. Among the options include traditional smart speaker tasks of weather, playing music off of Spotify, setting an alarm and doing smart home tasks such as turning off lights and controlling your TV through the included infrared (IR) blaster.

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini pic.twitter.com/mvVwGPG4FZ — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 8, 2020

It is still unknown when exactly the Home Mini will be released, though with this latest leak (and a previously deleted press release) Tuesday's Unpacked event seems like a good bet.

It is also unknown how Samsung will price the smart speaker, which will be competing with established rivals in Google's Assistant-powered Nest Mini that currently retails for $49 and Amazon's Alexa-powered Echo Dot which is currently on sale for $30.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.